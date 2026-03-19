THE RUNDOWN: GLOBAL RUNWAY FASHION SHOW

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The annual “Global Runway” fashion show returned to York last Saturday (March 14th), electrifying the Milner for the second year running. Following on from the three previous shows, this fourth instalment was a celebration of how the far the student led society has come in creating an inclusive community across both the University of York and York St John.

Threads of Time

This years show was based around the theme ‘Threads of Time”, shifting away for the typical fashion show, with the models becoming the designers. This gave opportunity for those modelling to truly celebrate their cultural heritage, by giving them total creative control.

The show opened with a speech from the society’s chairwomen and the mastermind behind this year’s event, Yordanos, who reflected on the steps taken to bring the society to this evening. She explained the theme ‘Threads of Time” had been designed to reflect fashion as a living heritage. Confiding in her experience as a second-generation immigrant, she explained to the audience how clothes have been her means of expressing, learning and continuing to understand her Ethiopian heritage – An experience reflected through the theme of this years show. The memories of her mother and father as passed onto her through the clothing she now wears.

This message was represented as Yordanos closed the show wearing traditional Ethiopian dress. Previously belonging to her mother, the dress had been adjusted for Yordanos, symbolising how clothing adapts and grows with us, while its threads act as a reminder of shared heritage.

With her parents seated at the end of the runway, Yordanos’s closing walk brought to life the message of evolving the old into new, to create new shared memories surrounding cultural heritage.

The Show

Comprising four separate runway walks and multiple musical performances , the show was a completely immersive experience. Consisting of two traditions walks, one fusion and the other ‘Threads of Time”, each walk was unique in its own right.

The first and third were both celebrations of traditional cultural garments. No model simply strutted, they danced their way down the runway. The attitude of each model in their approach to the runway expressed how this was much more than a display of clothes. It was a celebration of who each individual model was and who they were becoming, a journey supported by the full engagement of the audience.

The second walk titled “fusion”, displayed how traditional cultural clothing has evolved to the contemporary world, capturing traditional heritage while expressing it in a modern world. It was noted how in a world becoming increasingly polarised, this development in clothing and expression becomes increasingly important.

The fourth, and final, walk of the evening centred around the main theme: Threads of Time, with each model wearing a piece which they had designed and made themselves. To watch this walk from the audience was truly a moving experience, everyone who stepped down the runway was celebrating who they were through their own terms in a space that truly accepted and celebrated them.

This wasn’t just a show, it was a celebration of the diversity York has to offer in its student population.

From the Audience

As an audience member, this event was truly more than just a fashion show. It was a celebration of culture that extended beyond university and into the community of York as whole. Seeing an audience made up of students, friends, family and members of York City Council truly expressed the power and influence students hold.

It did not matter whether you were sat front row or back row, being in the audience was as though I was a part of a huge party. For every model that walked the runway, cheers and words encouragement filled the room. It was clear, the culture and diversity was being celebrated by every person in the room – not just those participating in the show.

With Global Runway having started 5 years ago, with their first show in Spring Lane to growing to now occupying the Milner for the second year on the trot is truly a merit to community this group students has made in the past 5 years.

As the show brought together and incorporated multiple cultures with ease and without judgement.

I can truly say, the show lived up to every aim it had of creating a space to be authentic and fully demonstrate everything that York has to offer.

Legacy

Such ethos and intention was summed up beautifully by the founder of the society – Timi – who returned to York to celebrate the journey Global Runway has been on. She explained how Global Runway was founded in 2020, with the intention to create a place of belonging. During a time where the COVID-19 pandemic made such feeling increasingly hard to reach.

Timi spoke of the role Global Runway has had in making York a more inclusive space, through creating a group where individuals could “honour what was, and honour what we are becoming”. A mission she believes was truly encapsulated in this years theme, as clothes act as a universal language of expression. A language that is understood globally; striving to make a cross university network which welcomes all students from all cultural backgrounds.

Fundraising

All proceeds generated in the run up and through the fashion show go to Amnesty International. Multiple society members noted throughout the evening that with the increasing conflict occurring on the global stage, this charity is becoming increasingly important. For the society, this choice of charity reflects a mission to protect human rights, meaning protecting a future where cultures can continue to be celebrated.

For anyone reading this article who would like to contribute to Global Runways fundraising, all profits made through the purchase of their magazine go towards their donation to Amnesty International.