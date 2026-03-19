Here’s a realistic day in the life of a masters student at King’s College London

5 hours ago

Have you ever wondered, when sitting in your third-year lecture halls, what it would be like to stay another year and choose postgraduate studies?

Well, look no further. From the early hours of 8am to 9pm in the evening, here is what it is like to study as a master’s student at King’s College London.

8am

Rise and shine sleepy head. Did you think because you are now a postgrad student you no longer had early mornings? Well, on some courses, these will take place so often you will indeed feel like the worm that is trying to hide from the ravenous birds that are called seminar assistants.

Postgrad studies take place all over KCL, so at this time you may be sitting on the District, Jubilee, Northern or even the bus.

9am

Your first lecture, or should I say lecture/seminar, as they have melded into one for postgrad, starts. Now, do feel free to interact with other students that are around your age. Or, best go sit next to that man who hasn’t been in education for 30 years, as he will likely have great pictures of his dog.

11am

Congratulations, you have finished your first lecture of the day. Yes, you will have another one later, but that is totally okay as you enjoyed that one. Now I am a traditional Strand man myself, so at this point I will wander to Maughan Library. On the way, I’ll get stopped by the construction workers as heavy metal flies above my head.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the round reading room is completely packed. Oh well, you can try 2M.17, the best room that has ever existed. But don’t forget you now have access to the postgraduate study tower. Five floors that are completely yours and you will always get one of the small booths rather than a room with a cool view because people literally camp there all day.

2pm

Time for lunch. You have the choice of a Tesco meal deal or something from one of the KCL cafés. Just as a warning though, you will need to pay off any debts you get from one of these options.

After lunch, walk on over to your next semiture (did you like the combination name?). Here, you will meet more classmates that will probably tell you about their travels to Micronesia. You will likely do a master’s on something you already have knowledge about. So, for the first half, it is merely a recap before you learn new things.

3pm

Another positive, after studying you can go back to your accommodation, and now you have access to the postgrad halls. There are multiple across London, such as at Vauxhall and Aldgate, and you will find people of similar backgrounds to you. Now, relax for the evening and make some pasta, because that is the only thing you know how to make.

7pm

One of your flatmates wants to go out to one of the many university bars, so why not head over to Guy’s Bar or The Vault for a night out?

Maybe not the best choice. You are likely twenty two years old at a minimum in a room surrounded by eighteen year-olds. The temperature in the room keeps going up and you are pretty sure a cocktail shouldn’t cost that much. Maybe go and talk to some new people and share life stories.

9pm

Finally, you are now at home. Switch on that laptop and put on some ER. Make yourself a hot chocolate, because that is a mature drink and get comfortable. You still have another year to go.

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