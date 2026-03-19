The Tab

Here’s a realistic day in the life of a masters student at King’s College London

A master’s at KCL is all about embracing the chaos while figuring things out

Benjamin Wall | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Have you ever wondered, when sitting in your third-year lecture halls, what it would be like to stay another year and choose postgraduate studies?

Well, look no further. From the early hours of 8am to 9pm in the evening, here is what it is like to study as a master’s student at King’s College London.

8am

Rise and shine sleepy head. Did you think because you are now a postgrad student you no longer had early mornings? Well, on some courses, these will take place so often you will indeed feel like the worm that is trying to hide from the ravenous birds that are called seminar assistants.

Postgrad studies take place all over KCL, so at this time you may be sitting on the District, Jubilee, Northern or even the bus.

9am

Your first lecture, or should I say lecture/seminar, as they have melded into one for postgrad, starts. Now, do feel free to interact with other students that are around your age. Or, best go sit next to that man who hasn’t been in education for 30 years, as he will likely have great pictures of his dog.

11am

Congratulations, you have finished your first lecture of the day. Yes, you will have another one later, but that is totally okay as you enjoyed that one. Now I am a traditional Strand man myself, so at this point I will wander to Maughan Library. On the way, I’ll get stopped by the construction workers as heavy metal flies above my head.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the round reading room is completely packed. Oh well, you can try 2M.17, the best room that has ever existed. But don’t forget you now have access to the postgraduate study tower. Five floors that are completely yours and you will always get one of the small booths rather than a room with a cool view because people literally camp there all day.

2pm

Time for lunch. You have the choice of a Tesco meal deal or something from one of the KCL cafés. Just as a warning though, you will need to pay off any debts you get from one of these options.

After lunch, walk on over to your next semiture (did you like the combination name?). Here, you will meet more classmates that will probably tell you about their travels to Micronesia.  You will likely do a master’s on something you already have knowledge about. So, for the first half, it is merely a recap before you learn new things.

3pm

Congratulations, you have made it through two of your classes, and you haven’t aged by 20 years. A positive of master’s study is that you can still join all of the same clubs and committees that you were a part of as an undergrad. So, why not relax and do a radio show, paint with friends or tackle someone in KCL or GKT rugby.

Another positive, after studying you can go back to your accommodation, and now you have access to the postgrad halls. There are multiple across London, such as at Vauxhall and Aldgate, and you will find people of similar backgrounds to you. Now, relax for the evening and make some pasta, because that is the only thing you know how to make.

7pm

One of your flatmates wants to go out to one of the many university bars, so why not head over to Guy’s Bar or The Vault for a night out?

Maybe not the best choice. You are likely twenty two years old at a minimum in a room surrounded by eighteen year-olds. The temperature in the room keeps going up and you are pretty sure a cocktail shouldn’t cost that much. Maybe go and talk to some new people and share life stories.

9pm

Finally, you are now at home. Switch on that laptop and put on some ER. Make yourself a hot chocolate, because that is a mature drink and get comfortable. You still have another year to go.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Benjamin Wall | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

King’s College London issues advice on how students can protect themselves from meningitis

‘The interviewer was my ex’s dad’: KCL students share their internship horror stories

Grease is the word: King’s Musical Theatre Soc spill all on their latest musical

Latest

Markets, matcha and music: The ultimate student’s guide to Liverpool’s coolest quarter

Esme Atkinson

It’s giving hidden gem

Punch the monkey’s keeper reveals how long he’ll need his beloved stuffed toy for comfort

Hebe Hancock

Surely he doesn’t need it now he has a girlfriend?!

Manosphere woman Hannah Pearl Davis

Meet Hannah Pearl Davis: The very ‘successful’ woman in the manosphere and her views are extreme

Suchismita Ghosh

She presents these views as ‘just saying the truth’

Lucinda

Love Island All Stars couple are trying on wedding dresses, just three weeks after the show

Kieran Galpin

The definition of moving too fast

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Cheese and Chocolate Society

Sofia Drake-Perelló

They meet. They eat. They repeat.

Brittany from Love Is Blind’s dad shares deep reason he trusted Devonta after red flags

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They cut so much from their meeting

‘We go through hell’: Anti-stalking advocate slams decision to bring Mel on MAFS Australia

Esther Knowles

Mel recalled doing ‘laps’ of an ex’s house to see if he was home

On the run and then arrested: Three of Louis Theroux’s manosphere men have criminal records

Kieran Galpin

Proceedings are ongoing

‘She was life of the party’: Liverpool student died after collapsing at rave, inquest heard

Grace Ellen

Olivia Wojciechowska died after experiencing organ failure at a Halloween rave in Liverpool

Myron

Oh god, Myron’s ex Angie has broken her silence on Louis Theroux’s doc for the first time

Kieran Galpin

‘I went through therapy’

Markets, matcha and music: The ultimate student’s guide to Liverpool’s coolest quarter

Esme Atkinson

It’s giving hidden gem

Punch the monkey’s keeper reveals how long he’ll need his beloved stuffed toy for comfort

Hebe Hancock

Surely he doesn’t need it now he has a girlfriend?!

Manosphere woman Hannah Pearl Davis

Meet Hannah Pearl Davis: The very ‘successful’ woman in the manosphere and her views are extreme

Suchismita Ghosh

She presents these views as ‘just saying the truth’

Lucinda

Love Island All Stars couple are trying on wedding dresses, just three weeks after the show

Kieran Galpin

The definition of moving too fast

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Cheese and Chocolate Society

Sofia Drake-Perelló

They meet. They eat. They repeat.

Brittany from Love Is Blind’s dad shares deep reason he trusted Devonta after red flags

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They cut so much from their meeting

‘We go through hell’: Anti-stalking advocate slams decision to bring Mel on MAFS Australia

Esther Knowles

Mel recalled doing ‘laps’ of an ex’s house to see if he was home

On the run and then arrested: Three of Louis Theroux’s manosphere men have criminal records

Kieran Galpin

Proceedings are ongoing

‘She was life of the party’: Liverpool student died after collapsing at rave, inquest heard

Grace Ellen

Olivia Wojciechowska died after experiencing organ failure at a Halloween rave in Liverpool

Myron

Oh god, Myron’s ex Angie has broken her silence on Louis Theroux’s doc for the first time

Kieran Galpin

‘I went through therapy’