The deeply bizarre reason UK pubs and restaurants are refusing to serve Margot Robbie’s gin

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Pubs and restaurants in the UK are refusing to sell Margot Robbie’s Papa Salt gin for a very unexpected reason.

The spirit contains one unusual flavouring which poses a risk to people with food allergies.

The Papa Salt gin is meant to be reminiscent of “slow n’ salty days”, and the Gold Coast where Margot Robbie grew up. The website explains: “Like the sandstone cliffs of its home on Australia’s East Coast, Papa Salt’s layers have plenty of stories to tell. Grounded notes from native wattleseed and peppercorn are brightened with hibiscus, citrus peel and a hint of oyster shell.”

Yup, you read that correctly. The gin uses oyster shells as a botanical. Although the manufacturing process of alcohol would alter most shellfish proteins, traces could still trigger a reaction for people with allergies. Molluscs (including mussels, oysters and squid) are classed as one of the 14 major allergens in the UK. People with severe allergies may experience anaphylaxis. They could struggle to breathe, feel faint and even die.

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Some restaurants and pubs in London have rejected Margot Robbie’s because it contains an allergen. A bar owner told The Guardian: “In order to stock her gin, we would have to train all our staff to ask guests if they have a shellfish allergy when they ordered a G&T. It is simply not worth the time or the risk.” A manager of a restaurant said: “We are dealing with enough at the moment. It is a tough time for restaurants. We don’t want to have to ask people if they are allergic to molluscs when they order a gin.”

Margot Robbie’s team are now altering the recipe so a version without molluscs can be sold in the UK by the end of 2026, according to The Guardian.

You can already buy Margot Robbie’s gin in the UK. The spirit is for sale in Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, and Tesco. Sainsbury’s and Waitrose even sells canned cocktails with it in. The labels on cans and bottles say the gin contains oyster shell. It can be more complicated for venues to serve products containing allergens, as staff are legally required to inform customers.

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