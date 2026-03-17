Fancy a Guinness? Lancs students say these are the top spots to hit up on St Paddy’s Day

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It’s St. Patrick’s Day, the patron saint of Ireland, known for driving all the snakes out of Ireland, and for introducing the Irish to christianity.

Although, in the modern day, St. Paddy’s Day is more associated with an excuse to have a few drinks to celebrate (pretty much everyone’s) Irish ancestry. Especially in the North West – almost everyone has an Irish grandparent or at least some recent ancestry from the Emerald Isle.

And what is more Irish than a pint of Guinness? Probably being born in Ireland…

So, take advantage of the shining sun we are having today, adorn your green attire and shamrock novelties and note down these top Guinness spots for this evening or tomorrow. You might want to brush up on your ability to split the G… Sláinte!

Fylde bar

Any campus warriors are surely familiar with Fylde bar, once again a sports bar. This one’s location means you can grab a pint of Guinness after a lecture or finishing coursework (or as a procrastination activity – as I’m sure we are all fond of doing).

But I must say – Fylde bar does do a really good pint of Guinness, probably the best on campus (sorry Trevs).

Plus, the space outside (I think it’s called Fylde square?) is such a sunny spot, perfect to enjoy the lovely spring sunshine, whilst also being protected by the chilly winds.

The Waterwitch

Okay, I think this one may be a winner. Anyone who has been to the canal-side establishment opposite Chancellor’s Wharf will know that The Waterwitch provides a student discount, provided acceptable identification is shown. I think it may be around 15 per cent – every little helps.

To quote the submitter the Guinness at this place “goes down like water” – I am inclined to agree. The Waterwitch somehow gets it the perfect temperature, right amount of head on the pint, a great flavour and a winning creaminess.

Also, the location is just hard to beat, being canal-side sipping a cool Guinness enjoying the sun-trap that the outside benches become in the afternoon is… indescribable.

Hogarths Gin Palace

Don’t be deceived by this place’s name, it serves a bunch of things outside of gin. In fact, Hogarth’s even adds its own little flair to the top of a Guinness – with a cute little shamrock in the foam. It’s a lovely touch.

Plus, any sports fans will be happy with the mass amounts of TVs Hogarth’s has playing a bunch of different sports to suit your tastes. But, if sports aren’t your thing, there is a bunch of seating that is made for chatting to mates.

Wagon and Horses, the Quayside

I have honestly never heard of this place. Located on the River Lune, it sure offers a lovely view. Even the submitter admitted that it was “kind of a rogue one” – but hey, I trust you and I may give it a go.

Also, outside advertised the presence of pool tables, so a good way to impress your mates with your ability to split the G and your amazing pool skills.

When walking to snap a picture of the establishment, I noticed it was next to the Lancaster Maritime Museum, so if you’re a Guinness connoisseur and a history nerd you may want to check this out.

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