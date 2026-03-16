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Let’s paint the town green: Here’s where to go this St. Patrick’s Day in Lancaster

Just in case you need the green light to go day-drinking this term…

Charlotte Hutchinson | Guides
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St. Patrick’s Day 2026 is almost upon us, which means it’s time for an unbelievable amount of G-splitting Instagram stories and desperately trying to find your Irish-themed outfit from last year. It’s arguably one of the most popular nights out in the year, amongst students and non-students alike, and for very good reason.

If, for whatever reason, you have not yet made plans for St. Patrick’s Day this year, then here’s the rundown of Lancaster’s St. Patrick’s Day events in Lancaster this week – perfect for you to take in some (live) music with a pint.

Sugar

Via The Sugarhouse on Fixr

Of course, a Lancaster student classic. On Wednesday 18th March, The Sugarhouse promises a night with all the usual drinks deals so you can “party like the Irish” to floor-filling tunes until 3am. A dress code of green entire is, of course, recommended for whilst you dance on with your sixth double vodka and coke of the night.

Further information, including where to buy tickets, can be found here 

Molly O’Malley’s

This probably doesn’t actually need explanation as to why a night (or day, we don’t judge) out at Molly’s would be perfect this St. Patrick’s Day, but its live music line-up and two-pint cups of Guinness  actually make this the perfect destination.

Between the free baby Guinness vouchers often given out on student nights in town and the great vibes of live music and DJ tunes, this will certainly prove to be a popular spot across the week.

College Bar Crawl

On Tuesday 17th March, Bowland, Cartmel, Lonsdale, Pendle, Grizedale and Graduate Colleges have joined forces to curate a bar crawl across Lancaster to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Participants are welcome to join at Bowland Quad at 6pm for decorative face-painting to really channel the festive energy, or from 7pm at Pendle Witch to begin the crawl. The night will end in Generation (which you can gain free entry to via your college), where you can wash down your Guinness or Jameson’s with half price Baby Guinnesses.

Further information and updates can be found here on the Bowland College Instagram account (@bowlandcollege).

County has announced its own bar crawl route on Wednesday 18th, starting with an Irish-themed pub quiz in County Bar at 6.30pm before Karaoke at Trevor Bar (Furness College). Participants are also welcomed to join in town later for the bar crawl, which ends in Sugar for the St. Patrick’s Day themed night.

Further information and updates can be found here on The County College’s Instagram page (@countycollege).

Generation

As always, Gens is boasting numerous themed nights to celebrate the occasion – Monday through to Wednesday will see Gens maximising on the Irish spirit by boasting cheap drinks and shots, giveaways and a chaotic night of karaoke that will undoubtedly end in someone butchering The Cranberries for the sake of St. Patrick’s Day.

Tickets can be bought on the door on the evening, with some Tuesday tickets available for free through college vouchers under the College Bar Crawl.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Charlotte Hutchinson | Guides
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