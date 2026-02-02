The many, many Traitors season four players who still had beef to resolve beyond the show

3 hours ago

The Traitors UK season four may be over, but the drama isn’t. The constant lying, blaming and backstabbing seems to have got to some of them. Here are all The Traitors season four cast members who still had beef to sort out once they’d left the castle.

Harriet vs Rachel

Harriet and Rachel’s clash came across as extra emotional, because they’d genuinely liked each other until that point.

Rachel told Metro: “Myself and Harriet had a whole weekend together in Ireland. That was lovely because we had a lovely friendship in the show, and then I was blindsided. I didn’t think she was on to me, I didn’t suspect her background, and so that all was very tense after she left. We reached out to each other, and we were like, ‘You know, we actually do like each other in real life’. So we sat and picked apart the confessional, we talked about it all.”

Harriet, Rachel and Matty now have their own separate WhatsApp group chat called The Confessional.

Harriet vs pretty much everybody else

After Harriet’s dramatic downfall, she seemed to have more beef with the other Faithfuls than with her new nemesis Rachel. She shared on Uncloaked she was hoping for Rachel and Stephen to win instead of the Faithfuls. She explained: “There is a part of me now that is a bit like, ‘Hang on a minute, none of them listen to me. Why should they get to benefit?’”

Harriet and Roxy had some DMCs after the show. “We’ve met up,” Harriet told Metro, “we’ve spoken to each other. I messaged her again watching it last night, saying, ‘God, this is awful. I’m so sorry… that I shouted. I really wish that I hadn’t.’

“I was so deep in the game, though. She said she was deep in the game, too, and it was a hard watch for her.

“I was definitely worse, don’t get me wrong, but there was a lot of emotion going on there and you don’t really want to show that level of raw emotion on television to the nation.”

Jack and Jade vs Stephen

The Traitors inevitably caught beef with the Faithfuls after they one season four.

After losing to Stephen at the final hurdle, Jack felt pretty frustrated. He told the Daily Mail: “The first ten minutes after it happened, I was absolutely steaming. Then I was just looking forward to going home and seeing my partner and my family. It’s like 10 minutes of anger and then you’re like hang on, it’s not actually life or death.”

Stephen had to resurrect his friendship with Jack and Jade. He explained to Metro: “Jack and Jade were who I was probably the closest with in there, and [who I] had to probably be the most ruthless with in that final episode – it was rough. Afterwards, we did have conversations where they were just saying, ‘We just felt let down.’

“Those are absolutely valid feelings, but I did have Jack and his fiancée over at my house, and I made them homemade pasta from scratch.”

Jade and Stephen seem to have sorted their beef, because they ate burgers together at a Radio Times event this week.

Jessie vs Matthew

Do you remember the weird deal Matthew struck with the Traitors? He told Rachel and Stephen to murder Jessie, and then recruit him. Jessie posted a snarky Instagram video about this moment.

Before this episode aired, Matthew did reach out to Jessie. He explained on Uncloaked: “I had to give her a head’s up. I couldn’t let her watch that… I wouldn’t say she was delighted, but she thought it was great, and she was very good about it.” He apologised to her again.

