The Tab
stephen libby the traitors

Stephen ditches his day job after winning The Traitors – but not for the reason you’d guess

His winnings will be used for rent (and jumpsuits)

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Stephen Libby, the Traitors winner and renowned jumpsuit connoisseur, won’t be returning to his nine-to-five job. This isn’t for the reason you’d expect, though.

Before The Traitors, Stephen worked as a senior customer success manager at a company called Synack, which tests how secure computer systems are.

We’re very used to reality TV contestants racking up the Insta followers, deciding they’re too famous to go back to their day jobs, then attempting to become lifestyle influencers (to varying degrees of success). Many Traitors viewers speculated that Stephen might be heading down this path. He definitely put a lot of effort (and money) into his outfits on the show, and he’s gained a whopping 424,000 Instagram followers. Within four days of winning the show, Stephen posted about where an outfit came from.

However, Stephen insists he’s not planning on become the next Molly-Mae. He told Heat: “I’ve quit my day job mainly because I just want to have a bit of a break. I have no grand plans to be in showbiz, to be in the media.

“I’ve realised I’ve worked pretty hard all my life and I want to take this opportunity to take a few months off, see what happens, and if I can find something I’m more passionate about than cybersecurity then I’d love to be able to do that.”

stephen's jumpsuit in the traitors final

Could he work as a full-time jumpsuit model? (Image via BBC iPlayer)

Stephen isn’t a lifelong computer nerd. He studied French and Spanish at the University of Glasgow, then started out in marketing.

His share of the prize pot hasn’t arrived in his bank account yet. Stephen doesn’t intend to blow the £47,875 from The Traitors on anything snazzy, but to cover bills while he finds a new job.

“I think I’ll probably spend a good chunk of the winnings on new jumpsuits,” he continued, “and the rest is going to go on surviving, because as I’ve said I’ve left my job, so rent is going to be number one and treat my family and my boyfriend, of course, because they’ve been like majorly supportive throughout this whole thing.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured images via BBC iPlayer and @stephenlibby

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Stephen from The Traitors reveals the story behind his outfits, and *those* viral jumpsuits

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

the traitors season four uk contestants cast most expensive outfits jade rachel stephen

The most expensive outfits shown off by The Traitors season four cast, ranked by scary cost

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’