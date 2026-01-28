Stephen ditches his day job after winning The Traitors – but not for the reason you’d guess

His winnings will be used for rent (and jumpsuits)

Stephen Libby, the Traitors winner and renowned jumpsuit connoisseur, won’t be returning to his nine-to-five job. This isn’t for the reason you’d expect, though.

Before The Traitors, Stephen worked as a senior customer success manager at a company called Synack, which tests how secure computer systems are.

We’re very used to reality TV contestants racking up the Insta followers, deciding they’re too famous to go back to their day jobs, then attempting to become lifestyle influencers (to varying degrees of success). Many Traitors viewers speculated that Stephen might be heading down this path. He definitely put a lot of effort (and money) into his outfits on the show, and he’s gained a whopping 424,000 Instagram followers. Within four days of winning the show, Stephen posted about where an outfit came from.

However, Stephen insists he’s not planning on become the next Molly-Mae. He told Heat: “I’ve quit my day job mainly because I just want to have a bit of a break. I have no grand plans to be in showbiz, to be in the media.

“I’ve realised I’ve worked pretty hard all my life and I want to take this opportunity to take a few months off, see what happens, and if I can find something I’m more passionate about than cybersecurity then I’d love to be able to do that.”

Stephen isn’t a lifelong computer nerd. He studied French and Spanish at the University of Glasgow, then started out in marketing.

His share of the prize pot hasn’t arrived in his bank account yet. Stephen doesn’t intend to blow the £47,875 from The Traitors on anything snazzy, but to cover bills while he finds a new job.

“I think I’ll probably spend a good chunk of the winnings on new jumpsuits,” he continued, “and the rest is going to go on surviving, because as I’ve said I’ve left my job, so rent is going to be number one and treat my family and my boyfriend, of course, because they’ve been like majorly supportive throughout this whole thing.”

