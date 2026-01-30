The Tab
Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Despite low odds and Amanda’s random vendetta, Jade Scott (and her very impressive cardigan collection) made it to the final of The Traitors. Now the show is off our screens, here’s a nosy look at all the vibey things Jade has been up to since filming The Traitors season four.

Jade went off on holiday again

The civilian version of the UK Traitors was filmed in the Highlands in early summer. Jade seems to have recovered from this long trip… by going on another one. She and her boyfriend Sam went on a very rainy holiday to the Lake District, and then to the Peak District.

Yes, Jade is still at uni

She’s a PhD researcher in developmental biology at the University of Warwick. Jade specialises in women’s health and pregnancy.

Jade also works as a teaching assistant in undergrad lab sessions. She supervises third-year and master’s students. One of these undergrads told the BBC: “She seems quite serious, quite focused, because she’s the assessor in the labs. When she comes around and she helps us and she’s always observing and that.” In December, she became an associate fellow.

She went horse-riding in Morocco (as one does)

Jade and a big group of friends rode horses along a beach in Morocco at sunset, in the manner of a fantasy film or Taylor Swift music video.

Jade and The Traitors cast are still in touch

Despite all the backstabbing, The Traitors season four cast seem to still be on speaking terms. What a relief. Jade sorted out the beef with Stephen after the final. He told Metro: “Jack and Jade were who I was probably the closest with in there, and [who I] had to probably be the most ruthless with in that final episode – it was rough. Afterwards, we did have conversations where they were just saying, ‘We just felt let down.’ Those are absolutely valid feelings.”

In a very unexpected plot twist, Jade discovered she had a random connection to Amanda.

After The Traitors aired, Jade and a chunk of the cast went to the Radio Times Cover Party together.

Featured images via BBC iPlayer and @jadethescott.

