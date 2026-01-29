The Tab

Traitors finalist Jade reveals how video games taught her how to survive constant suspicion

She’d learnt a few lessons

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Every series of The Traitors delivers the classic characters. There’s the loud ones who trust everyone (sorry Roxy), the amateur detectives convinced they’re one glance away from cracking the case, and the players who spiral into paranoia by episode two.

But this year, one faithful stood out for doing almost the opposite: Staying calm, keeping her head down, and somehow surviving despite being under near-constant suspicion.

That player was Jade Scott. And when she revealed to The Guardian that she was a serious gamer, it suddenly explained a lot.

BBC

“My first proper game was Minecraft when I was about 15,” she said. “That’s how I made loads of friends at school.”

From there, she drifted into more intense territory, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota.

“That’s when I started getting really into strategy,” she explained. “Thinking several steps ahead, understanding how people behave under pressure, all of that came from gaming.”

Which raises the obvious question: Does being a gamer actually help you on The Traitors?

In the year before filming, Jade had been playing indie games built entirely around deception and distrust. Both force players to complete tasks while hidden saboteurs work against the group, relying on lies, misdirection, and social manipulation to win.

It’s basically The Traitors, just with keyboards instead of cloaks.

“I was desperate to go in as a faithful,” she said. “At the time, I thought that role was much harder. As a faithful, you’re solving a puzzle. As a traitor, you already know the answers.”

Her plan was to attract a manageable amount of suspicion early on, hoping it would make her less appealing to murder. “I thought if people already doubted me, the traitors wouldn’t bother killing me,” she said. “What I didn’t anticipate was how much suspicion I’d get.”

Being constantly questioned was exhausting, and very different from online play: “With games, you’re behind a screen. You can talk freely, joke, and build rapport over Discord. In the castle, you’re completely exposed. There’s nowhere to hide, and every conversation feels loaded.”

BBC

Jade also tracked social interactions obsessively. “I wrote everyone’s name down and drew lines between people I saw talking, like one of those detective cork boards with red string,” she said.

“Looking back, the only two people I hadn’t connected were Rachel and Stephen. I was so focused on surviving that I missed what was right in front of me.”

Now studying for a PhD, Scott says the experience has had one unexpected benefit: “I’ve always dreaded my viva. You’re sitting in a room being challenged on your work.

“But after The Traitors, I feel like I’ve learned how to defend myself properly. If I can survive the roundtable, I can survive that.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image by: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Stephen from The Traitors reveals the story behind his outfits, and *those* viral jumpsuits

The Traitors’ Rachel reveals sad reason she couldn’t take her mum on holiday before she died

Jade and Amanda realised they have a secret connection after The Traitors and it’s wild

Latest

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

Traitors finalist Jade reveals how video games taught her how to survive constant suspicion

Hebe Hancock

She’d learnt a few lessons

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

Traitors finalist Jade reveals how video games taught her how to survive constant suspicion

Hebe Hancock

She’d learnt a few lessons