The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

The world is SEATED for Pluribus, the new show from the creators of Breaking Bad. The latest Apple TV show has had so much hype, with its premiere episode being hailed as one of the greatest pilots in TV history. It’s an acclaim Apple TV can really shout about because it seems there’s finally going to be a TV show that matches the acclaim and pop cultural impact of its biggest export – Severance. Pluribus promised to be a JOURNEY – and most of the details of what the show’s about were kept under wraps. Now the pilot is out and the acclaim is here, here’s the meaning of Pluribus and its title and terrifying secret.

The meaning behind Pluribus

All we knew before Pluribus debuted on Apple TV was that the show would deal with “the most miserable person on earth trying to save the world from happiness”. Very vague, but in the best way. But what we now know is that the show isn’t trying to save the world from happiness, but the fact that the happy humans are happy because an alien virus has infected everyone on earth with the same hive mind condition and they can no longer think freely. The only immune ones are the 13 central characters of the show.

This fact was staring right at us in the title: Pluribus. The Latin word is most known from the term E Pluribus Unum. This translates roughly to out of many, one. Obviously this hints at how the entire world population, beyond the 13 people immune, are all one scary hive mind.

The most scary thing about the secret of Pluribus is that no one beyond our lead character Carol seems to even care. Whilst the meaning of Pluribus is scary, the world doesn’t really care. In the eyes of many, everyone’s happy because there’s no conflict and things feel peaceful. But why she may be seen as a disruptor, Carol and all her flaws knows this alien invading virus has stripped away what makes everyone human.

I cannot WAIT for this show to get stuck into it all. What a premise.

