The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

2 hours ago

Pluribus, the new Apple TV show from Vince Gilligan – creator of Breaking Bad, has absolutely stormed to the top of pop cultural intrigue. It’s only had a double episode premiere, and it’s already been hailed as one of the best opening pilots for a new TV show in a very, very long time. The details of Pluribus were kept really under wraps and vague for a while so no one really knew what they were in for – but now things are starting to come together. One of the most fascinating parts of Pluribus is the intrigue around the character Zosia. Is she a villain or is she more complex than that? Karolina Wydra plays Zosia, and she’s opened up about who the character really is in Pluribus, if she’s a villain and it’s fascinating.

What are Zosia’s origins and is she a villain?

Pluribus is basically about our lead character Carol versus the hive mind of the Joining. The Joining are an extra terrestrial virus and one collective being, where they are all happy and positive. In Carol’s view, as she’s immune from the virus, one billion people died when the Joining began – and Zosia is the representative of the collective. Zosia basically wants the “old-schoolers” – aka Carol and her pals – to join the Joining. Because whilst to us the fact that they’ve lost all their humanity and individuality is harrowing, to them they genuinely do feel happy and think it’s worth experiencing. It’s all very nuanced.

Vince Gilligan has confirmed Carol is the hero of the story, so the question right now about the mysterious Zosia is that is she the villain of Pluribus and who actually is the character? Karolina Wydra explains her take on it, and she is the one who plays her after all.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wydra explains who Zosia is in Pluribus and if the character is a villain. “Well, it’s interesting and very complex,” Wydra says. “If you ask Zosia, there’s a belief she lives by, and it’s that they have a biological imperative to spread the virus. She wants to have the ‘Old-Schoolers’ come join them.

“Somebody might think that’s manipulative or villainous, but they really believe what they’re experiencing is worth experiencing. With Carol, Zosia already knows what it’s like to be her, but Carol doesn’t know what it’s like to be them. So the idea of Carol being a hero is based on her belief that fighting for individuality is more important.

“They both have two great points of view, and the perspective of who is the hero depends on how you are looking at it.”

