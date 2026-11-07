Arrest made after Lancaster bar bouncer allegedly punched a man unconscious

The assault took place at local Lancaster bar Molly O’Malley’s in the early hours of Halloween

1 hour ago

TW: This article contains mention of physical assault

An arrest was made at a Lancaster bar the morning of Halloween after a physical assault was allegedly instigated by a bouncer.

The assault occurred at Molly O’Malley’s bar on Church Street, Lancaster, at 12.47am on Saturday 31st October.

A man was taken to hospital after being punched at the establishment and suffering facial injuries.

A witness on the scene recounted seeing a drunk and aggressive man “pushing and shouting in [the] face” of a bouncer before a second bouncer “turned around and punched the man in the face”. The man immediately fell to the ground and was unconscious “for a very long time”.

The witness claims it was “bystanders” who tried to help the unconscious man and called an ambulance, and a student in the queue who went to try and find the police.

Following enquiries from the police, a 27-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The arrested man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

The Lancashire Constabulary asks anyone who witnessed what happened or has information to call 101, quoting log 0066 of 31st October.

Molly O’Malley’s has been contacted for comment and has not responded.