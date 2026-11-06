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Men are making their partners sign this wild GTA VI contract before the release

May this love never find me

Kieran Galpin | Gaming

I believed I was as excited about the release of Grand Theft Auto VI as the next person, but then I stumbled upon these contracts that people are making their partners sign. 

It’s an undisputed fact that GTA 5 created some relationship issues across the world. Some partners saw in-game relationships and the strip club as cheating, and others were just p*ssed that their partners were spending hours and hours glued to the TV. Naturally, as we get closer and closer to the release of GTA VI, those relationship fears are starting to rear their heads again. 

The latest addition in the franchise is set to be the biggest yet, and I’m not just talking about the map. No, for the first time, players will have great control over literally everything. Jason and Lucia can go on dates, do couple things together, and spend hours virtually nurturing each other. Some have argued it’s “basically cheating”, but the developers have said the romance element is completely optional. So was the strip club, and we all know how that went. 

In a bid to save time and energy once the game is actually out, contracts for GTA VI have been going viral for months. 

It’s men giving their girlfriends GTA VI contracts, obviously 

Credit: Reddit

At first, I admittedly thought the contracts were the other way around. I thought some women were giving their boyfriends and husbands contracts to keep them in line. I was wrong, and it’s actually way ickier. Of course, it’s not only straight men who play and love GTA, but for the purpose of this article, that’s the case. All of the contracts stipulate that it’s between a “girlfriend or wife” and a “boyfriend or husband.”

Though there is some variation depending on the source, the most popular GTA VI contract is as follows: 

  1. From November 19th, 2026 to November 29th, 2026, I can play Grand Theft Auto VI as much as I want
  2. Walking in front of the TV or monitor while a mission, cutscene, heist, or online session is in progress is strictly forbidden and will result in consequences

In the third point, the men argue that their partners are forbidden to say the following if they fail a mission, get busted, or get wasted:

  • “It’s just a game.”
  • “You can do it later.”
  • “Haven’t you been playing long enough?”

Next, the man argues that: “All hugs, kisses, conversations, errands, and ‘Can you help me with this really quick?’ requests must wait until I have completed my current mission or reached a safe house.”

Finally, if the partner purchased the game or contributed at least $40 towards it, they can eliminate “ONE” stipulation from the list. 

Reactions to the lists have been mixed, but for the most part, women aren’t having it. Too right. In contrast, some have argued that people have been waiting a decade for the game, which is fair. 

“Girl just ask another man to help with whatever you need. See how fast he puts that game down,” one person said. 

Another said: “Contract doesn’t state after you are fed up…you are able to turn the wifi off. Good luck Queen.”

If you need a contract to keep your relationship solid during a video game release, maybe your relationship wasn’t that solid to begin with? Just a thought. 

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Featured image credit: Social media/TikTok

More on: Dating Gaming GTA Viral
Kieran Galpin | Gaming
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