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love is blind us season 11 aneha and cam at the altar at their wedding

Love Is Blind’s creator encouraged Aneha and Cam to ‘still go to the altar’ despite doubts

They had discussed off-screen that ‘most likely, it’s a no’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Many Netflix viewers were surprised that Aneha Singh and Cam Halloran made it as far as their wedding. After several episodes of bickering, the couple finally broke up at the altar. Aneha has revealed that she and Cam had actually discussed off-screen the likelihood of them getting married, and the Love Is Blind creator spurred them on to go to the altar just in case.

Aneha told Vulture she and Cam had semi-split up before the wedding was filmed for Love Is Blind. “Cam and I had talked about it,” Aneha explained, “and we said on both of our parts that most likely, it’s a no, but we should still go to the altar if there’s even the slightest chance that we say yes.”

Aneha and Cam's wedding on Love Is Blind(Image via Netflix)

Aneha and Cam’s wedding on Love Is Blind
(Image via Netflix)

“Chris Coelen, the creator [of Love Is Blind], talked to us about that. He said people, on the day, sometimes go from a ‘no’ to a ‘yes’. And it’s worked out. That’s what we were hopeful for.

“We said regardless of what the answer was going to be, we’re going to stay together, whether married or engaged.”

At the actual wedding ceremony, Aneha “was struggling” and experiencing “really bad anxiety”.

She continued: “The day of it was tough because you put everything on, your family’s there, your friends are there, you’re celebrating this beautiful moment.”

Aneha at the altar with Cam(Image via Netflix)

Aneha at the altar with Cam
(Image via Netflix)

After Aneha told Cam she would “not yet” marry him, “There was a feeling of disappointment mixed in with relief. I have to trust my gut. It didn’t feel right. I felt content, because we had already discussed that no matter what happens, we found each other through this amazing experience for a reason.”

We’ll have to wait until the reunion lands on Netflix to know for certain where Aneha and Cam stand now. Although, rumours have circulated on TikTok that they deny dating.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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