Ah, a cast engagement gets announced at the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion

4 hours ago

It’s time! The Love Is Blind season 11 reunion is just moments away, and it’s been leaked that a cast member announced during it that they’ve got engaged. I can’t wait!

The reunion episode releases on Sunday, November 8th at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Netflix. That’s 2am on Monday for UK viewers. There are lots of bombshells coming at the reunion, and a whole bunch of them have been leaked. One being that a member of the cast drops the news that they’ve got a wedding coming.

The news was leaked earlier this week by reality TV reporter and host of the Reality Receipts podcast, StorytimeWithRikkii. She has claimed that the news comes from a female member of the cast, and they are *not* engaged to another cast member, it’s someone else.

Despite everyone probably hoping the news is going to come from Jax and Stew, that then rules them out. Plus, it’s been confirmed that despite the teaser trailer for the Love Is Blind reunion suggesting otherwise, they tell hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that after everything, they have decided to just be friends.

The teaser trailer also hinted that something more may have gone on between Rob and Diana, but again, because it’s a female cast member engaged to someone outside the show, this news can’t be theirs. We might all be looking at his ex Michaella, but she tells the room she and the beekeeper dated for a bit after the show, but have since split, so if it’s her, she’s been really busy!

We’ll have to just wait and see to find out who it is. If you want more spoilers ahead of time, three other bombshells that are set to come out at the reunion episode have also been shared.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.