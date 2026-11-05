A look at what’s been up with Blake and Erika since their sudden exit from Love Is Blind S11

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Blake Carver and Erika Ellis’s exit from Love Is Blind season 11 was very sudden. They discussed calling of the wedding, then Blake rubbed Erika’s scalp, and that was the last we saw of them. To give you some closure, here’s a look at what’s happened in their lives since the cameras stopped rolling.

Erika and Blake are still flirting

Woah, I did not expect this. Although Blake and Erika ended their engagement on Love Is Blind, they don’t appear to hate each other too much. They both follow each other on Insta. Over the last few weeks, Blake has commented “STAN”, “smash” and “WHAT A WOMAN” on her Insta pics. She’s written “my guyy”, with a heart emoji, on his.

Blake is still on a boat

Woah, did you guys know Blake likes boats?

For context, Blake works as a captain for a yacht chartering company called the Sailing Collective. He’s been watching Love Is Blind season 11 on a boat. This autumn, he travelled through mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stijn van der Bruggen (@instijngramm)

Erika’s kept busy

She spent the summer with her family in Wisconsin, then in San Diego and Los Angeles. Erika also seems to have started a Cameo profile before the Love Is Blind season 11 cast were announced on Instagram. If you feel the urge, you can pay her £18.52 or £166.64 for a short video message! *Jazz hands*.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

Erika is still friends with (some) Love Is Blind cast members

Aw, Erika and Sarah are still friends after Love Is Blind. Or at the very least, they’re still commenting compliments on each other’s TikToks.

Erika has also spent lots of time with Michaella. On her Instagram story, Michaella gushed: “Erika will absolutely be a lifelong friend. And I think that’s what the real – I know I’ve said this – but the gift of this whole thing. To end up romantically disappointed, but leave with friends that I was destined to make, is such a gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

“I’ve gone to her home in Conneticut. I’ve met her parents. I’m obsessed with her dogs. They love me too. It’s really cool.”

Woah, that sounds like more than Blake ever did!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix and Instagram/@erikamarieellis