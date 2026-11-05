Love Is Blind’s Aneha details off-camera calls with her sister about her ‘concerns’ with Cam

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In the new episode of Love Is Blind season 11, Aneha and her sister Anekha get very emotional ahead of her wedding to Cam. Although the three of them reference FaceTime calls, we never actually saw these conversations. Aneha has gone into detail about what was really said, and how it all contributed to the break-up.

Now, we all know Aneha’s family members weren’t keen on being filmed for Love Is Blind. But Aneha did keep filling in her sister on what was going on between her and Cam. She told Vulture: “Normally, I call my mum and sister every day, even if it’s a one-minute FaceTime call or a 20-minute FaceTime call. During filming, I was busy. I was figuring out my relationship with my fiancé. I had a wedding day to plan.

“When we would briefly speak, I would tell my sister my concern: ‘He doesn’t really talk anymore, but he used to talk a lot in the pods.’ He wanted his actions to speak, but I’m someone who needs words and reassurance all the time – which is hypocritical of me to say because I suck at giving it. But that’s what I crave.

“Another thing I would tell them is that, financially, Cam is the type of person where if he had only a dollar, he’d give that dollar away. I’m exactly that same way. We’re both very generous people. One of the disconnects was him wanting to live in a certain area while only dishing up a certain amount of money.”

In the eleventh episode of Love Is Blind, Aneha spoke to Anekha on a video call about meeting Cam, and asking him “a few questions”. Then, we saw Aneha and Cam debriefing after the call. We missed the actual moment when Cam met Anekha. Aneha has now detailed how that high-stakes chat went.

“After the call, my sister was like: ‘It just seems like he doesn’t like you. He doesn’t really compliment you.’ She wanted someone who is verbally like, ‘Oh, she’s so stunning.’ Or, ‘Oh, she’s such a good person. She’s so driven. She’s so career-minded.’

“She wasn’t getting any of that. He was funny, though. I think they got along really well in that type of vibe, but I don’t think she saw a long-term marriage.”

This explains why Anekha was so emotional on the morning of the wedding. It also adds more contest to why Aneha already didn’t think it was likely she would marry Cam.

Featured images via Netflix