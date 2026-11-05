Natalee Holloway’s relationship with dad Dave and where he is now, after he wasn’t in Netflix doc

5 hours ago

Netflix just released a new true-crime docuseries about Natalee Holloway, but her dad Dave doesn’t appear in the show. Here’s everything we know about him, and where he is now.

Taken: Natalee Holloway follows the story of the 18‑year‑old who disappeared while on a high school graduation trip to Aruba with her friends on 30th May, 2005. After decades of police investigations and unanswered questions, Dutch suspect Joran van der Sloot confessed to killing her in 2023, but he hasn’t been prosecuted, and her body has never been found.

Natalee’s father, Dave Holloway, was heavily involved in the search for his missing daughter, despite not appearing in the Netflix documentary.

Natalee Holloway’s mum Beth and dad Dave divorced when she was young

Beth Holloway had sole custody of Natalee and her brother Matthew after she and Dave divorced in 1993, when Natalee was seven years old. In her memoir, she said it was a “long arduous battle,” but Natalee and her father stayed close.

Dave went on to marry his second wife, Robin, in 1995 and had two more daughters, Brooke and Kaitlyn. Beth married her second husband, George “Jug” Twitty, in 2000 and moved from Mississippi to Birmingham, Alabama.

In his 2006 memoir Aruba: The Tragic Untold Story of Natalee Holloway and Corruption in Paradise, Dave said he and his wife “maintained a close, loving relationship with Natalee throughout her childhood and teenage years”.

“Prior to Natalee’s sixteenth birthday and obtaining her driver’s license, she and [her brother] had been coming to our home every other weekend and more frequently during their summer vacations from school. But, during Natalee’s senior year in high school, her visits were a bit less frequent due to her many extracurricular activities. So Robin and I made it our business to visit her and watch her dance at football games with her dance team, the Dorians,” he wrote.

He was very apprehensive about Natalee going to Aruba

Dave didn’t want his daughter going on the trip to Aruba, and actually tried to talk her out of going, but said her mother Beth “felt comfortable allowing Natalee to make the trip” because her brother had gone two years earlier.

“I was apprehensive about Natalee taking this type of trip, and I tried to talk her out of it. I did not like the idea of her travelling that far away with so many other students and so few chaperones,” he said.

Dave travelled to Aruba and helped heavily with the investigation

He wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, but Dave was just as involved as Beth was when Natalee went missing and travelled to Aruba several times per year.

“The first year Natalee went missing, I was there three or four months off and on,” he told The Meridian Star in May 2015. “And then I would go there several times a year in the following years as new leads would come up.”

He has featured in documentaries about Natalee’s disappearance before, including Oxygen’s six-part docuseries The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway in 2017.

Here’s what Natalee Holloway’s dad is doing now

Dave Holloway now works as an insurance agent for a company called State Farm in Meridian, Mississippi, which provides car, home, life, health, and business insurance to people across the state.

He’s still married to Robin Holloway, and his daughters graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2020 and 2026. Natalee’s full brother Matthew is a pilot and has children of his own.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image credit: Beth Twitty/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock