‘I feel very misunderstood’: Aneha addresses backlash to her behaviour on Love Is Blind

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Aneha’s stint on Love Is Blind US was not exactly met with universal praise. Netflix viewers are not short of opinions about her relationship with Cam. After the wedding episode of Love Is Blind season 11 landed on Netflix, Aneha addressed the backlash from viewers.

“I feel very misunderstood,” she told Vulture, “my personality causes people to tune in and talk about it. I look awful. I have my weird little vocal quirks and tendencies. I blink a lot. When you cut it, it doesn’t look normal. People have been calling me a robot. I’m like, ‘I guess so?’ I don’t know what else to say, but my mind works differently. My scientist friends all talk like this with each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneha Singh (@anehahaha)

She continued: “People calling me racist is crazy, and I’m sure Cam would agree with that. But I can understand from the clips why it could sound like that.

“Unfortunately, given the state of the world right now, it’s given people an opening to be outright racist toward me. I’ve had comments from people saying, ‘Go back to your country. Go on Love Is Blind India. Go find an auntie to set you up. You don’t belong here. You smell like curry.’ While telling me I’m racist. Make that make sense.”

In particular, Aneha has addressed two key moments from Love Is Blind that viewers were especially critical about.

Viewers were a bit perturbed by Aneha and Cam’s first face-to-face meeting at the pods stage. Aneha shared several opinions about Cam’s appearance. She offered to arrange for him to get “a f***boy haircut” and “a piercing or something”.

Aneha has apologised for these comments. She told Tudum: “Genuinely, I have no idea where that came from, and I’m so sorry … I was just trying to be flirty. I was trying to be cute, if anything, but it did not come off as cute.”

She’s also explained the context of her debate with Cam on religion. Do you remember the scene in the seventh episode when Aneha is packing up the things in their hotel room, and she talks to Cam about her parents?

According to Aneha, she was mostly nervous about how her parents would react to Cam not because of Cam’s race, but because she hadn’t introduced a boyfriend to them before. She feels that particular discussion in the hotel room came off differently on-screen to how she remembers it.

“Keep in mind,” she told Swoon, “he was a little drunkie, and so it’s hard to have serious conversations like that with someone who’s maybe in a party vibe right now.

“Obviously I didn’t handle that well, because I come off on camera very condescending, and it was condescending. [I] sounded like I’m talking to a child, and that’s mainly because I knew in that moment we couldn’t really have the serious conversation that we needed, and we had to wait till the next day.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix