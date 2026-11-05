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UCL lecturer and far-right influencer arrested following fight in front of university campus

The pair were both arrested on suspicion of affray after a brawl just outside of the Student Centre

Mark Krukov | News

A fight between a UCL lecturer and a far-right influencer resulted in both participants being arrested on suspicion of affray. 

The altercation between lecturer Dr. Toyin Agbetu and far-right influencer, Thomas Moffitt, took place at around 12.42pm on Wednesday, just outside of the Uni’s Student Centre.

Moffitt, who goes by the alias of Young Bob, claimed on social media shortly after the incident that “a member of UCL teaching staff punched me, strangled me and repeatedly put a megaphone against my ear.” 

In a post published to his Twitter account on Wednesday evening, supposedly written by a member of his team, it was alleged that “a member of Stand up to Racism put a megaphone against his [Moffitt’s] ear while protesters surrounded and harassed him. He defended himself and his equipment.” 

Moffitt announced his release on Thursday evening, doubling down on his claim of self-defence, saying he’s “been attacked in every singly major city.”

The Cheese Grater, however, reports that eye witnesses rejected this version of events and allege instead that Moffitt started the brawl. 

Videos circulating social media depict both men landing blows, but do not show how the fight started.

Moffit’s had put up a sign earlier in the day saying “abortion is immoral, transgenderism is a mental illness, deport millions, let’s talk,” outside of UCL’s campus. 

Moffitt’s provocative style has gained the self-professed “Christian Pro-life Remigration activist” a large following on social media, but it has also landed him in a lot of trouble.

He has been arrested numerous times in the past, and claimed to have been banned from Central London under bail conditions for another arrest less than two weeks ago. 

Late last year, Moffitt was suspended from Turning Point UK, the British chapter of Charlie Kirk’s advocacy group, due to disparaging comments he had made about fellow far-right activists. 

Dr. Agbetu has been an anthropology lecturer at UCL since 2021 and is also known for his social rights activism and award-winning filmmaking. 

In 2007, Dr. Agbetu staged a protest at Westminster Abbey during a church service held to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the abolition of the slave trade, at which Queen Elizabeth II was present. 

A UCL spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports that two people were arrested near UCL on Wednesday.
 
“This took place on public streets outside of UCL’s campus.
 
“As this is currently being investigated by the police, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”
 
Featured image via Unsplash
Mark Krukov | News
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UCL lecturer and far-right influencer arrested following fight in front of university campus

Mark Krukov

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