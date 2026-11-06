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bath spa university spiking investigation

Investigation didn’t ‘identify the source of the hearsay rumours’ about spiking at Bath Uni

Students were ‘terrified’ about spiking allegations during Freshers’ Week

Claudia Cox | News

An investigation into claims about University of Bath Rugby Club members’ plans to spike students “could not identify anyone who could identify the source of the hearsay rumours circulating on social media”.

During Freshers’ Week, rumours circulated throughout the Bath student community that members of the University of Bath Rugby Club planned to spike female students from Bath Spa University for an initiation ritual. The Rugby Club said it had “not organised, promoted, or attempted to arrange any activity of this nature”.  The University of Bath began an investigation into the claims.

The external investigation company Intersol Global spoke with seven students who had posted messages on social media or had been in two particular venues. Investigators also consulted staff at these venues, and representatives from University of Bath Rugby Club. The executive summary of the investigation says: “No one spoken to had witnessed firsthand any University of Bath Rugby Club member or any other student voicing an intention to spike and/or sexually assault any Bath Spa university student or any other student.”

CCTV footage was either unavailable, or had been erased already. The report continued: “On 16th October a circulation was made by Bath Spa University on social media platforms as a request for firsthand information about the alleged intention to spike drinks of students. Only three people responded to this request, none of whom could identify the original source of the information.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by University of Bath (@uniofbath)

The University of Bath released a statement saying: “We understand the distress this situation has caused, both for students concerned about safety, and students in the club subject to these allegations. The rugby club committee fully co-operated with the investigation. We are concerned by reports of verbal and online abuse directed at members of the rugby club in recent weeks. Abuse or harassment of any member of our community is unacceptable and must stop.”

The SU University of Bath said: “Whilst it is reassuring that no evidence was found in the recent independent investigation, it is clear from the depth of emotion felt by current students, alumni and the wider community that what needs to be addressed goes beyond this specific situation. We want and need to see meaningful change in culture, values, reporting systems, and student safety online, on campus and in the community.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by The SU Bath (@thesubath)

The University of Bath and the Students’ Union “will therefore shortly launch a join initiative focused on student culture, safety, inclusion and belonging”. The University of Bath’s statement did not elaborate on what exactly that initiative will be.

The SU officers made an online form so students can suggest “what areas of work [they] think the university or The SU need to focus on to make change”.

Bath Spa University said: “We took the allegations extremely seriously and acted promptly to strengthen support and security for our students, while encouraging anyone with relevant information to engage with the investigation … we recognise that the allegations caused considerable concern and anxiety among our students. We remain committed to ensuring that all students feel safe, supported and able to enjoy university life without fear of harassment, intimidation or violence.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bath Spa University (@bathspauni)

Last month, Bath students told The Tab they were “absolutely terrified” about the risk of being spiked, and felt “the current situation is extremely disappointing”. One University of Bath student said: “Generally speaking, the rugby culture seems to have been built on a foundation that women are something for them to collect, and not actual human beings who deserve to feel safe and respected.”

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

Featured image of Bath Spa University by Rwendland.

More on: Freshers Week University
Claudia Cox | News
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