‘I was stitched up’: MAFS UK bride who filmed series that’s been axed blows up at Channel 4

2 hours ago

MAFS UK has been axed following an external review, it was reported yesterday. The review took place after a number of scandals plagued the show, and three brides raised sexual misconduct claims. Prior to the review, a new series of the show had been filming. And now the show has been axed, a bride from what would have been MAFS UK 2026 has spoken out, and she’s livid.

36-year-old Rebecca Burgess was set to be a MAFS UK 2026 bride, and has now accused the show of “stitching her up” with a groom just for drama, and not communicating with the cast over the show’s cancellation.

She claimed she spent 10 weeks filming, and was then left in the dark about the decision to cancel. The cast members were allegedly only told about the show being cancelled in an email yesterday morning, the same time Channel 4 announced the news to press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Burgess (@rebeccaburgess__)

“They didn’t even have the decency to tell us what was happening,” she told the Daily Mail, speaking of the show being axed. “Why didn’t they let us know before the announcement? It’s disgusting. Where’s the respect? We’ve all put our lives on hold and this is the way they treat us.”

She added that having been through the intense experiment, she can understand why it got cancelled. “I feel really bad saying this but I can understand why it’s been axed,” Rebecca said. “It was a mental challenge that I never expected to experience in a million years. I came home a shell of myself.”

Rebecca claimed she honestly went on the show to find love, but felt as though the match she was given was more to cause drama. “You do actually think that they are going to find your one,” she said. “Obviously you know it’s a television show, but I did want to find love.

“And then the minute you get there and start filming you realise it’s all just for TV. I remember being on the honeymoon, I looked at production and realised then that they’d stitched me up. It wasn’t about finding me a love match it was about the drama that I could create.” She claimed she was “played a lot” by her partner, and set up with someone who wanted “to humble her”.

Rebecca is now particularly miffed that she put her entire life on hold, including a young daughter, to try and find love, and now the show won’t even air. “‘My whole life was up in the air and I feel like that the whole thing has been a complete waste of my time,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Burgess (@rebeccaburgess__)

Despite seeming pretty raging in this interview, Rebecca said on Instagram: “To Ch4 & CPL [the show’s production company] thank you for the biggest opportunity. I am not the same girl I was walking into that experiment and I will forever be grateful for the personal journey that has brought me to become this version of myself.”

Featured image via Instagram. For all the latest MAFS news and updates, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.