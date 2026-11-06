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Netflix reveals there was more to Rob and Michaella’s breakup in Love Is Blind deleted scene

Shock, it makes Rob look worse

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Netflix has just released a bunch of deleted scenes from Love Is Blind season 11, and one shares that there was more to Rob and Michaella’s breakup than we saw. 

Michaella ended things with Rob, and admitted there was no way she could marry him, after an abysmal meet up with his friends, and then him kicking off at the cast get together. At the get together, he made both her and Sarah cry, and blew off the handle when Michaella spoke to beekeeper, Matt. It was terrible to watch. 

Love Is Blind season 11 deleted scene with Michaella

via Netflix

In a Love Is Blind deleted scene, Michaella said that Rob ghosted her 

In a deleted scene, Michaella chatted with bestie Sarah at what looks like the bachelorette party, to share more about what happened after the cast party night. Sarah told Michaella she was “gobsmacked” when she told her that Rob had ghosted her after that night.

“John talked to him and it made it sound like you guys had been in touch,” Sarah said, about Rob and Michaella. Michaella replied: “He [Rob] called me the next morning like nothing was wrong. I was like, ‘Listen, I’m exhausted, I’m not ready to talk. Why don’t you call me tomorrow?’ Tomorrow came and went… nothing.

“To just like, not respond at all, or say ‘I’m tired too let’s take a minute’. Then, to finally call me two days later, it’s just not enough. Someone you’re in love with, and engaged to. That’s just not. That’s not the level.”

Love Is Blind season 11 deleted scene

via Netflix

Sarah was the ever supporting friend, and then told Michaella she “carries herself so well” and “no-one does it better”. She said she would have probably told Rob “what the f*ck was that”, and honestly Sarah, same girl. The girls then had a little giggle together, probably realising Michaella dodged a bullet. 

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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