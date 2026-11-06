As ex-wife Katy Perry stays silent: The cutting words other celebs have said about Russell Brand

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Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault this week, and his ex-wife, Katy Perry, has maintained radio silence on the matter.

The two first met during filming of Get Him to the Greek in 2008, but they didn’t start a public relationship until the following year. By the end of 2029, the actor said he was in love, and they got married in 2010. By 2012, they’d officially divorced.

In the past, Katy Perry has been open about the troubles she experienced whilst in a relationship with the actor, describing him as “controlling.” But she’s expanded more on those thoughts, even as other celebs called him everything from a “predator” to “self-serving.”

Dannii Minogue did not hold back in 2006

After appearing on Russell Brand’s MTV chat show, 1 Leicester Square, in 2006, Dannii Minogue dubbed him “crazy” in an interview.

“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure,” she said on the red carpet.

Sean Lock ‘hated’ Russell Brand

In 2013, when Russell Brand urged people not to vote, the late comedian Sean Lock did not mince his words in response.

“The main problem now is that people get the politicians they deserve, because they don’t take any interest in politics. And [Brand] saying to people who are disaffected already, and aren’t engaged with the political process, ‘Don’t vote’, is the most moronic, self-serving, pathetic bit of attention-seeking w*nk,” he said.

“Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I’m a dad, and I’ve got this fear that one day my daughters will bring somebody like that home.”

Lily Allen slammed his so-called ‘jokes’

2007’s The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year saw Russell Brand, Jimmy Carr and Jonathan Ross make rape jokes about Lily Allen. Though she wasn’t offended at the time, upon deeper reflection, she realised how “horrendous” it was.

“And there are comments, I think, about me being raped or something. And I laugh along with it. In retrospect, that’s really horrendous,” she said. “It makes me uncomfortable, but I don’t think I felt that at the time, because it was the culture.”

Katherine Ryan has been vocal throughout the court proceedings

Katherine Ryan and Russell Brand operated in similar circles for years, and they both took part in Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. Katherine “wrestled with her conscience” about taking the job, knowing he was “dangerous”, and she even called him a “predator” during an unaired moment.

‘So I decided my compromise was alright, I’m going to go, but I’m going to let him know, under no uncertain terms, what I think of him, I’m not going to just smile and look like I’m allowing this behaviour, I’m not gonna let him think that I don’t know. And that everybody he works with is just going to let him get away with it,” she in retrospect.

“So that is the attitude that I took into the show. And did I do the right thing or the wrong thing? I still don’t know.”

Katherine Ryan is widely credited as being the first voice publicly against her former colleague, and she continued to react throughout Russell Brand’s trial. Following the verdict this week, she said she was in awe of the victims’ bravery.

When allegations first emerged, Lorraine Kelly spoke out

In 2023, when the rape allegations first came out, Lorraine Kelly thought back to a 2007 appearance on The Graham Norton show.

Touching her leg, he said: “Oh my god, you’re wearing suspenders. I have been in other films but none of that matters now I know Lorraine Kelly is a sl*t.”

Three years ago, whilst sharing the clip, Lorraine argued that his behaviour was “actively encouraged” back in the day.

“I do wonder if I would have put up with that now. I do wonder if we are in a different place now and if it even would have been aired,” she questioned.

Daniel Sloss went on record

When Dispatches put together Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, they spoke to many celebs and comedians about the allegations. Comedian Daniel Sloss was the only one willing to go on the record.

“There were many stories. It wasn’t just coming from one person or one group of people. It was different incidents over different years and of varying degrees of severity,” he said.

“He was a big name, big, big household name. If you were a comedian and got to gig with him you’d be gigging with a celebrity. I’m stood in bars with agents, promoters, channel commissioners and I’m hearing these allegations and rumours with Russell in the same room, and later on he would be on a movie, on a television show, he would be hosting something. He was still being employed.”

Bob Geldof had just one word

When Russell Brand introduced Bob Geldof at the 2007 NME Awards, the songwriter had just one thing to say about the comedian: “Russell Brand – what a c***.”

Russell Brand maintains his innocence, but he’s set to be sentenced on Monday.

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Featured image credit: Instagram and Wiktor Szymanowicz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock