Abdul El-Sayed and wife Sarah Jukaku have been together since they were students in Michigan

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Dr Abdul El-Sayed has made history after winning his campaign to become Michigan’s next senator. Abdul won his race on Tuesday, meaning he’ll become the first Muslim senator in US history when he’s sworn into office in January. Celebrating the massive victory alongside him is his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, who he’s been with for around 20 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@abdulelsayed)

The pair have quite the love story, having met at university, married in 2006 and gone on to have two daughters together, Emmalee and Serene. They’ve also managed to build impressive careers of their own.

Here’s what we know about Abdul and Sarah’s relationship, from their university romance to their life together today.

Abdul and Sarah met at university and married in 2006

Both Abdul and Sarah were born and raised in Michigan, and their relationship began when they were studying at university.

They married in 2006, but Abdul actually proposed to Sarah when she was still a freshman. Speaking to The Michigan Daily in October that year, Sarah recalled the rather lovely thing he said when he popped the question.

“When he proposed to me, I was a freshman,” she said. “I was young, and one of the things he said was, ‘We’re still growing, now we can grow together.’ ”

Abdul also spoke about how special it was to have someone to navigate life alongside, telling the publication: “Being able to grow with your significant other is an experience that a lot of people miss out on. [Sarah and I] are happy and lucky to have the opportunity, thank God.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@abdulelsayed)

They both have impressive careers of their own

It’s not just Abdul who’s been busy building a career. Sarah is a doctor specialising in psychiatry, with a pretty impressive academic background.

After completing her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, she went on to earn her M.D. from Columbia University in 2015.

She subsequently completed psychiatry residencies at Cornell University and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She now runs her own private practice in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Meanwhile, Abdul has built a career in politics and public service, culminating in his historic Senate victory in November 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Lorey (@christinalorey)

Sarah gave a speech at Abdul’s final campaign rally

Although the couple and their daughters usually stay out of the spotlight, Sarah made a rare public appearance during Abdul’s Senate campaign.

At his final rally on 2nd November, she took to the stage to share why she believed her husband was such a special person – and she didn’t hold back on the compliments.

“I have always known that there was something special about Abdul,” she told supporters.

“Give it up for the REAL physician in the family!” Dr. Sarah Jukaku, the wife of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, surprised the crowd by delivering her first public speech during the U.S. Senate candidate’s final rally before Election Day in Michigan. https://t.co/iD3rO8xHNH — Muslim Girl (@muslimgirl) November 3, 2026

“Abdul is the same to me and my daughters as he is to you. He says the same things no matter where he is and no matter who he’s talking to, because he believes and means those things. And that’s what makes him such an unusual politician.”

Sarah also praised his independence, saying he wasn’t someone who could be told what to do by wealthy corporations or powerful figures.

“No corporation, no billionaire, no one special interest, no one tells him what to do or what to say,” she continued, “Except maybe me sometimes.”

Abdul had a cheeky message for JD Vance after his election win

Following his historic victory, Abdul also had a few words for US Vice President JD Vance during his speech on Wednesday.

“JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” he said, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Abdul El-Sayed to JD Vance: JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January. https://t.co/4XwZejXsm8 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026

Habibi is an Arabic term of endearment, translating to ‘my beloved’ or ‘my darling’. It’s commonly used between romantic partners, friends and family, but can also be said to strangers and acquaintances.

While it’s usually an affectionate expression, it can also be used ironically, which was seemingly the case in Abdul’s message to Vance.

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Featured image via Instagram