Maya Jama admits she broke strict Celebrity Traitors rule with co-star, but it wasn’t shown

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I know it’s called The Celebrity Traitors, but I didn’t realise this year’s crop, including Maya Jama, were breaking strict rules left, right, and centre.

To keep the train moving and to ensure fairness, The Traitors is filled with incredibly strict rules. Some are obvious, like handing over mobile phones, but it goes way deeper than that. For instance, celebs can’t talk away from the cameras; they can’t drink too much, and NDAs are employed to keep lips shut.

There have been quite a few rule breaks on season two of The Celebrity Traitors, from Richard E. Grant saying he’s a Traitor to James Blunt using his headshot to promote a fashion brand.

James Blunt isn’t alone – Maya Jama and Joanne broke Traitors rules

During the competition, Maya Jama formed a close bond with chaos incarnate, Joanne McNally. They were sort of like sisters, which is why Joanne was so shook to learn about her bestie’s extracurricular activities: Murder. Still, their friendship sparked many iconic moments, but we didn’t get to see one in particular.

In an Instagram post, Maya shared a highlight reel of herself and Joanne and tagged her bestie. In the caption, she questioned, “Why did this make me emotional?”

She continued: “Most of our time together wasn’t included because we spoke about everything other than the game & hid in the toilets telling secrets. Fun fact about half way through everyone stopped having their one drink a night so they could focus, so we sneakily drank theirs. Cling cling @joannemcnally x.”

Traitors players are forbidden from going to the toilet together in case of scheming, and there’s even a dedicated toilet patrol producer.

“There were people in the toilet all the time in case you went in the loo and then shouted something out of the door to somebody and they couldn’t use it in the show,” Joe Lycett earlier revealed. “I don’t know about you but if I’ve had a [curry] I do not want a TV producer stood outside that loo!”

It’s not clear if Maya and Joanne were chastised for going to the loo together, but the producers might have cut them some slack if they weren’t talking about the show.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC