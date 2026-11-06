Celebrity Traitors’ Romesh shares big mistake Faithfuls made, and it happens every series

They need to come up with a better game plan

2 hours ago

Romesh Ranganathan has spoken out about his time on The Celebrity Traitors and revealed the biggest mistake the Faithfuls made in this series, and it’s something viewers have been saying for weeks: voting Traitors out too early.

The comedian won this series alongside actor Sebastian Croft in a move nobody expected. Everyone was sure it was going to be a Traitor win once again following Alan Carr’s victory last year, but James Acaster, Maya Jama and King Kenny had a huge downfall in the final few episodes.

Speaking on his podcast The Romesh Ranganathan Show this week, Romesh said next years Faithfuls need to realise that voting Traitors out too early “doesn’t actually help” because they’re just given the chance to recruit. So, you’re still tracking down the same number of Traitors.

“Actually, talking about gameplay, finding Traitors early doesn’t benefit you massively,” Romesh said as Alan Carr agreed. “Because they just recruit. So, it’ll be interesting to see what they [the next Celebrity Traitors cast] do.”

If anything, it actually makes the game even harder because you’re having to start at square one again and build up your suspicion on new people. And the people you once trusted and thought were 100 per cent Faithful could now have been recruited, so everything’s up in the air.

In this series, the Faithful voted out Traitor Richard E Grant at the very first roundtable, followed by Hannah Fry quite early on in the game and were chuffed with themselves. But then, they really struggled to work out who the Traitors were after that because there was so many recruitments.

Surely a much better game plan would be to keep the people you suspect as Traitors in the game and then catch them at the final moment?

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