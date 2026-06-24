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Why GTA 6 delayed won't again

The seven major reasons GTA 6 has been delayed so much, and here’s why it won’t again

The latest delay pushed the game to 19 November 2026

Suchismita Ghosh | Gaming
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At this point, GTA 6 has been delayed three times, but these are the number of reasons people think Rockstar Games took the extra time, and why it won’t be delayed again.

The latest delay pushed the game to 19 November 2026. Rockstar hasn’t revealed exactly what happened behind the scenes. But based on comments from Rockstar, Take-Two, former developers, industry reports and years of Rockstar history, there are a few very likely explanations.

via Rockstar Games

Optimisation is probably the biggest reason

GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious games ever made, and Rockstar has to get it running properly across the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

That’s no small task, especially when expectations are through the roof. Basically, Rockstar needs the game to perform well, load quickly and avoid major frame-rate issues. That sort of work often happens towards the end of development, and it can take far longer than expected.

There are loads of bugs to fix

Every big game has bugs. GTA 6 will be no different. The difference is that it is absolutely enormous. The more features, characters, vehicles, wildlife, missions and world interactions you add, the more chances there are for things to break.

A small bug might take a few minutes to fix. However, another bug can end up affecting dozens of other systems and create even more problems.

GTA Online could be taking extra time

Considering how successful GTA Online has been over the last decade, loads of players believe Rockstar wanted extra time to make sure the next version launches in the best possible state.

COVID likely had an impact earlier in development

Like most major studios, Rockstar had to adapt to remote working during the pandemic, and many fans think the effects of that disruption were felt long after lockdowns ended.

The original release targets were simply too ambitious

That’s hardly unusual for projects this big. Game development is unpredictable at the best of times, and GTA 6 is probably one of the largest entertainment projects ever created.

When Rockstar announced the delays, the company repeatedly talked about quality. That might sound like a standard corporate response. But Rockstar has built its reputation on releasing games that feel highly polished compared to most modern releases.

So if the studio felt certain parts of GTA 6 weren’t quite where they needed to be, delaying the game would have been the obvious choice. After all, this is arguably the most anticipated game ever made. Expectations are incredibly high.

A few other theories are floating around, too

Some people think Rockstar’s efforts to reduce crunch and improve working conditions have naturally led to longer development cycles. Others wonder whether Dan Houser’s departure may have added extra time to the process.

None of that has been officially confirmed, but the theories continue to pop up whenever the delays are discussed.

So, why won’t GTA 6 be delayed again?

via Rockstar Games

This is because Rockstar has already taken the extra time. The game has now gone through multiple schedule changes. That also includes what appears to have been an internal delay before the public even knew about it.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also recently said GTA 6 was launching “18 months behind the original date, not much more than that.” This suggests a lot of the slippage has already happened.

Of course, nobody can guarantee that another delay is impossible. Only Rockstar knows exactly where development stands right now.

But with several delays already behind it, the game reportedly in its final stages of development, and Rockstar having a history of delaying titles until they’re satisfied with the quality, there are plenty of reasons to believe the current release date is the one that finally sticks.

For now, all signs point towards GTA 6 arriving on 19 November 2026.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Gaming
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