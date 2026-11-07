The 25 easiest Oxbridge colleges to get into, based on undergraduate admissions stats

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Theoretically, you are just as likely to get into Oxbridge regardless of which college you apply to. Both the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford have “pooling” systems which redistribute promising candidates to colleges with more space that year. However, the number of students who apply to each of the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford’s different colleges varies hugely. The most popular colleges aren’t going to have as much space for everyone who picked them. Admissions statistics show that undergrads are much likelier to be directly accepted into particular Oxbridge colleges.

The three easiest Oxbridge colleges for undergraduate students to get into last year were the University of Cambridge‘s three mature colleges. Hughes Hall, St Edmund’s College and Wolfson only take students who are 21 or older. Next up is Girton College (which is infamously far from the city centre) and Newnham College (which only accepts female students).

The easiest University of Oxford college to get into is Wadham College. 16.9 per cent of people who applied to it ended up going there.

This data refers to undergraduate students from the 2025 admissions cycle, and comes from the University of Oxford’s and the University of Cambridge’s own websites. Each figure refers to the proportion of people who were directly accepted by that college. So, people who made an open application (and didn’t specify a college on their UCAS forms) won’t be represented in these stats.

So, here are the 25 easiest Oxbridge colleges to get into, based on direct acceptance rates:

25. King’s College, Cambridge – 13.9 per cent

24. Lincoln College, Oxford – 14.1 per cent

=22. Churchill College, Cambridge – 14.3 per cent

=22. Selwyn College, Cambridge – 14.3 per cent

21. Hertford College, Oxford – 14.5 per cent

20. St Peter’s College, Oxford – 15.2 per cent

=18. Merton College, Oxford – 15.7 per cent

=18. Harris Manchester College, Oxford – 15.7 per cent

17. Corpus Christi, Cambridge – 16.0 per cent

16. Murray Edwards, Cambridge – 16.2 per cent

15. Magdalene College, Cambridge – 16.4 per cent

14. Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge – 16.8 per cent

=12. Wadham College, Oxford – 16.9 per cent

=12. Peterhouse, Cambridge – 16.9 per cent

11. Homerton College, Cambridge – 17.0 per cent

=9. St Catharine’s College, Cambridge – 17.2 per cent

=9. Trinity Hall, Cambridge – 17.2 per cent

8. Lucy Cavendish, Cambridge – 17.3 per cent

7. Robinson College, Cambridge – 17.6 per cent

6. Sidney Sussex, Cambridge – 18.8 per cent

5. Newnham College, Cambridge – 19.1 per cent

4. Girton College, Cambridge – 19.6 per cent

3. St Edmund’s College, Cambridge – 21.1 per cent

2. Hughes Hall, Cambridge – 22.1 per cent

1. Wolfson College, Cambridge – 23.3 per cent

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