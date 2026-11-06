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Joe Jonas’ TikTok reposts are so jarring people are saying: ‘He knows we can see these, right?’

Never before did I consider that Joe Jonas was into flirty minions

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Celebrity digital footprints are highly entertaining, but if there were an award for the most unusual, Joe Jonas would definitely be in the running. 

From Keke Palmer to Doja Cat, we all adore a criminally online celeb. Their unique brands of brainrot are proof they’re just like us. 

Joe Jonas has a huge presence on TikTok, and he’s constantly jumping on meme bandwagons and dropping videos his two daughters will probs hate in a few years. But besides what he’s actually posting, the middle Jonas Brother is a HUGE fan of reposting videos. There’s no rhyme or reason for the reposts, and you can literally scroll through years of funny clips. Just watching them evokes an image of Joe Jonas giggling during doomscrolling. 

Over the last few months, people have been drawn to his reposts. They’ve gone viral, earning him comments ranging from confused to concerned. 

“Sometimes, when I need a good laugh, I just scroll through Joe Jonas’ reposts,” one person wrote. 

“My boyfriend has discovered Joe Jonas’ TikTok reposts and has been scrolling through them for the past 10 minutes,” another said, which earned the reply, “Yall just sent me on an hour long rabbit hole of Joe Jonas reposts so thank you.”

It’s hard to really sum up Joe Jonas’ reposts on TikTok, so I’ll let them speak for themselves. Here’s a snippet of the chaos. 

He liked this video of a granny on a waterslide 

He’s a fan of reposting himself, which is a mood 

Idk what this is 

This is the type of stuff you watch at two in the morning 

He licks people?

Someone check Joe Jonas’ knee 

He enjoyed the Peppa Pig beef 

Hopecore makes an appearance 

Where do I even start?

Oh my god, he’s just like us 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: TikTok/Joe Jonas 

More on: Celebrity Music TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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