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Student journalists accuse universities of ‘suppressing’ and ‘censoring’ critical articles

Writers at universities ‘often feel unable to address important issues’

Claudia Cox | News

Student journalists are claiming their universities and students’ unions “suppress” articles that criticise the university, or engage with sensitive topics.

Several student newspapers and magazines get funding through the university

The Student Publication Association surveyed its members about editorial independence. Out of the 85 student publications to respond, 61 said they were published by some sort of university body (such as a students’ union, a university society, the university itself, or a particular department of a university). 56 publications said they get some (or all) or their funding from their publisher.

Many editors of university papers and magazines have claimed their students’ union or university have influenced what they could or couldn’t publish. One student journalist said the students’ union was able to “take down or edit any content as they see fit” on the site. Another publication claimed their students’ union “oversee absolutely everything and make publishing anything about them or the university borderline impossible”. This publication said the students’ union often start “a continuous loop of questions and claim [an article] breaks media law”.

Birmingham student journalists ‘often feel unable to address important issues’

university of birmingham student journalists

The University of Birmingham main campus

Redbrick, a student publication at the University of Birmingham, told the SPA that articles relating to the university, the Guild of Students, sexual assault and other sensitive topics were subject to approval. The editor-in-chief, Tamara Greatrix, said student reporters “often feel unable to address important issues, especially when the boundaries of what is considered publishable remain so unclear”.

She claimed: “Scrutiny for our retrospective print feature, ‘From the Gaza Heart to the Guild: Perspectives of Ethnic Minority Officers,’ persisted for nearly two years and involved two committees before its eventual publication in April 2026.”

The Guild of Students told the SPA it “has a duty to ensure” activities of student groups “are safely managed and legally complaint”. The spokesperson added: “The Guild values its relationship with Redbrick, and the current Guild Officers have a good working relationship with the chair and editors of the newspaper and are working well to secure a better future for Redbrick and to ensure its ongoing success.”

Cardiff University student reporters ‘faced several challenges’

Cardiff Students' Union

Cardiff Students’ Union
(Credit: Cwmcafit)

Gair Rhydd, a student paper at Cardiff University, receives funding from the Cardiff Students’ Union. The editor-in-chief Ruaidhrí Gillen Lynch told the SPA: “We have faced several challenges from the Students’ Union regarding our material, editorial decisions, and our critique of their work, sometimes from individuals without formal journalism training or experience.” In particular, student reporters claimed they encountered issues when trying to report on Cardiff University’s controversial restructuring plans over the last few years.

A spokesperson for the Cardiff Students’ Union said: “We are committed to protecting editorial independence. Gair Rhydd’s student editorial team makes its own decisions, and the Students’ Union does not approve editions before publication. An independent Student Media Board considers concerns when they arise within a set framework, rather than exercising day-to-day editorial oversight.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “We respect Gair Rhydd’s editorial independence. Gair Rhydd has a long and successful tradition of independent journalism and is treated like any other media outlet by the University. We welcome scrutiny, especially from our student community. However, scrutiny works both ways. We make no apology for seeking to scrutinise, where necessary, to ensure accuracy, balance and to avoid potentially inaccurate and misleading stories.”

Nottingham students found it ‘incredibly frustrating’ to cover sensitive stories

The University of Nottingham's Trent Building

The University of Nottingham’s Trent Building

Robert, was an editor of Impact magazine, which is published by the University of Nottingham Students’ Union. He told The Tab: “I’m not sure how much this was down to a lack of communication or organisation, but it’s rather concerning how little came out from Nottingham’s main student publication last year when we had cyber-attacks, spying scandals, marking boycotts, serious financial mismanagement, as well as mass cuts to jobs and courses.”

Katie, another student journalist, found it difficult to publish a piece she “worked so hard on” about Palestine Action sit-ins. She felt the process was “incredibly frustrating”. She told The Tab: “Before this, I genuinely thought that the university magazines were free to publish what they thought, and to be a real voice of the students.”

The University of Nottingham Students’ Union and the University of Nottingham would not respond to requests for comment.

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More on: Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News
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