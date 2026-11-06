Which Gilmore Girls character are you, based on the accommodation you’re in

You may be an Autumn, but which character best suits your first year accommodation

3 hours ago

Whether you’re a silly Fresher or a nostalgic second/third year, everyone leaves with an unforgettable first year accommodation (whether that’s good or bad you decide). And if you’re anything like me, September is grounds for a Gilmore Girls rewatch. Nothing beats its cosy, autumnal vibe at the start of the school year , unless maybe a TP Friday.

Watching Rory study so intensely is sometimes the only thing motivating me to lock in. So as a nostalgic Gilmore-Girls-obsessed third year, here’s my expert opinion on what character you’d be based on your first year accommodation.

Old Lafrowda: Lorelai Gilmore

You’re either fiercely beloved or severely hated.

Humility and a good sense of humour is a must when you live in old Laf, convincing yourself that the brick adds to its charm. You’re sociable, always busy hosting pres, afters, and when I lived there, flat wars. You’re fun and people appreciate that – brick walls and all.

New Lafrowda: Rory Gilmore

You’re classic, close to campus and sociable, and you don’t get the same stigma as old Lafrowda.

You’re old Laf’s better twin – or in this case the Rory to Lorelai.

Popular and well-known, yet slightly annoying at times. Much like Rory your perfection is hated. Your big kitchens and lifts can become irritating when you’re walking past to get to old Laf (I speak from personal experience and loathing).

Holland Hall: Emily Gilmore

You are the “Exetah” stereotype and you are not ashamed. Much like Emily you know your worth, and it’s a lot. You’re expensive and you know it. You carry the title of posh the same way Emily carries her Birkin Bag. With pride.

East Park: Richard Gilmore

You know everyone wishes they could be like you, but you don’t like to brag. You live a life of quiet luxury. Much like Richard you’re classy, fun and sociable, and most of all you’re dedicated. Dedicated to your TP Wednesday, body paint and balloons. And somehow dedicated to your degree. No excuses for not showing up to your 9.30am seminar when you live 10 minutes from Forum.

Birks Grange: Sookie St. James

Sookie’s bubbly and energetic personality is an attitude you have to adopt if you’re going to be willing to climb Cardiac Hill every day. Not to mention, the excuses you cook up when you just can’t be bothered for the trek. Only a chef like Sookie is suitable.

Duryard: Lane Kim

“I live in this really cool, niche place…Duryard, heard of it?” is something you might hear a fellow Duryard resident say.

You’re always down for a pub trip. Or anywhere that’s not campus. Much like Lane, you aren’t the biggest social butterfly, and definitely a rare fan favourite, especially when Lafrowda (Lorelai) exists.

St David’s: Dean

You’re so close to the station but so far from campus. A love-hate relationship springs to mind, just like Dean. You either love him as Rory’s first boyfriend or hate him for his toxic tendencies.

The Depot: Luke

You’re both far from campus and the social hubs of pres and afters (Laf and East Park). You never make it to a lecture. But you’re close to town, and coffee, and that’s all that really matters.

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