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Here’s how a Strictly Come Dancing judge would rank Exeter accommodations

Ever wondered how well your accommodation would do on Strictly Come Dancing?

Daisy Hardwick | Guides

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our TV screens, and everyone is back to sitting on the sofa judging the contestants like they’re experts. Something I’m perhaps more qualified to judge is the Exeter accommodations, so here’s how a Strictly Come Dancing judge would rate them.

East Park – 8/10

As one of the more popular accommodations, East Park would be a crowd favourite. It’s modern, social, and close to campus causing it to be a desirable choice for the top of the scoreboard. The judges would praise East Park for its polished technique and high energy, making it a hard dance to follow for the other contestants.

Dance style: Jive – good fun and a crowd pleaser

Score: 8

Birks Grange – 6/10

With the long trek up Cardiac Hill to campus, Birks Grange might be a little worn out when performing its dances. However, its redeeming quality is their talent for adaptability across the dance styles. At Birks there’s something for everyone with their range of room types, which would translate onto the dance floor, making every judge a fan of it.

Dance style: Quickstep – tiring but energetic

Score: 6

Duryard – 4/10

Duryard is further from campus than the other accommodations, making getting to lectures on a time a bit more difficult. So, as a contestant Duryard may have a problem with timing, which the judges would be sure to critique. Also, the distance makes socialising harder for Duryard so its partner chemistry might be incompatible. Might cause some harsh comments to come from Craig!

Dance style: Hip Hop – partners aren’t as important in this dance, so perfect for Duryard

Score: 4

Lafrowda – 9/10

Lafrowda has it all: Close to campus, sociable and not too far from the city centre. As an outgoing accommodation, Lafrowda would be the perfect contestant for Latin dances, making them Motsi Mabuse’s favourite. The social aspect would make their partner chemistry be off the charts as well.

Dance: Samba – lively and fun

Score: 9

Holland Hall – 7/10

Being popular with the posh “Exetah” stereotype, Holland Hall would be more suited to the traditional Ballroom dances. Anton Du Becke would praise Holland for its clean, graceful technique. Although, Latin dances may be its downfall, its time is spent perfecting Ballroom. 

Dance style: Waltz – elegant and refined

Score: 7

These scores are just one sofa judges’ opinion, how do you think the accommodations would do on Strictly Come Dancing?

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Daisy Hardwick | Guides
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