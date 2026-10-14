Freshers’ Week may be over but your routine shouldn’t: tips for settling into uni life

4 hours ago

In my first year, it took me a while to adapt to university life, as I had never lived on my own before. Learning to cook, finding the motivation to attend lectures, and maintaining a social life outside my phone were certainly a feat.

If you’ve been struggling to find your feet, here are a few tips that might help you feel a little more settled!

Have a Routine

This is key advice, especially if you’re new to living alone: a consistent routine can keep you grounded in a new environment. Try checking Wordle each morning or making overnight oats—whatever helps you unwind and prepare for the day.

Have a Hobby

Everyone has interests beyond academics, whether sports, art, music, or reading. Keep them up—perhaps as part of your morning or evening routine. When bad weather makes leaving your flat difficult, making time for your passions can help after freshers, especially if your timetable is emptier than others’.

Explore the city

Change your environment when you’re studying by exploring the city. This certainly helped me during the winter and kept me feeling sane. Even going to the Nero by Fever instead of the one by Timepiece can help you greatly.

Explore the Uni

The Exeter campus is absolutely massive, with lots of beautiful gardens, ponds, and buildings. There’s bound to be a hidden gem among the extensive landscape you haven’t explored yet. Take the opportunity to go see as much of the campus as you can, either with friends or as a little solo date.

Say hi!

Most of my friends were people I met because I had the confidence to simply say hello when we randomly sat next to each other in lectures and seminars. Talking to people outside of your immediate circle of friends or your flat will really help you feel like you’re settling in. And who knows who you might meet when you reach out.

Make the most of socials

The best way to feel like you’re a part of the community is to put yourself out there and go to society events. There is always something going on, from relaxed non-alcoholic events to pub crawls that take you all around the city. They are great places to explore your interests and meet like-minded people.

Stay connected

Don’t forget to stay in touch with people back home. Sometimes you can get swept up in all your new friends and society events, but taking time each week to FaceTime your family and friends will help you feel more comfortable. This can be especially helpful when the post Freshers’ Week clarity hits and the homesickness starts to kick in instead.

Decorate your room

On that note, your room should feel like your home away from home, your sanctuary. Adding a few personal touches, whether that’s photos of friends and family, fairy lights, posters or your favourite cushions, can make an unfamiliar space feel much more like home.

Try out new recipes – don’t just make pesto pasta again

Cooking is a big part of daily life, but leaving it until the last minute can mean eating the same meals over and over again (pizza or pasta). Your mood and motivation are linked to what you eat, so try one new recipe each week to break out of the monotonous meal routine many freshers fall into. Instagram or TikTok is a great way to start, giving you easy to follow recipes designed for students.

Learn to budget

We’ve all experienced a great night out—and also that post-club moment when you realise you’ve spent £50 on TimePiece venoms. Budgeting can feel like a chore, but it pays off. Plan your food shops and look out for student discounts to save for those coffee dates and nights out. Treat yourself, but don’t wreck your bank account!

Despite what Instagram might suggest, everyone takes time to settle into university, and nobody has it all figured out. University is a chance to find yourself, and there is no better way than by focusing on your ‘me-time’ and taking opportunities to explore your new environment. Go to that social, try that recipe you saw on TikTok, and manage your time and money responsibly. That way, you can balance your life properly and enjoy all aspects of Uni life.

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