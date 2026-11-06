Cardiff Fight Night is back and it’s returning to where it all started!

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Cardiff Fight Night is always one to save the date for, but this year there’s even more incentive to go, and for good reason.

Back to its roots, Cardiff Fight Night returns to DEPOT for a special ten-year anniversary event. This one will be bigger and better than ever.

Previously held at the Vale Arena, 2.9 miles from the heart of Cathays, Fight Night returns to DEPOT, bringing it back to where it all began, and with a shorter journey there.

As anyone who has tried to get a house full of students out of the door at an agreed time will know, planning doesn’t always survive contact with the actual group. There’s the person who insists they’ll be ready in five minutes, the person still deciding what to wear, and the one trying to work out whether there’s enough time for another drink before the taxi arrives. Suddenly, the generous gap you left before last entry starts looking considerably less generous.

This year, DEPOT is the destination. Whether you’re a regular attendee or going for the first time, checking the journey and entry time in advance is probably a better approach than leaving both to whoever seems most organised at pres.

Alongside the move, organisers are planning a large-scale production for the tenth anniversary event, making it another part of the evening to watch beyond the fights themselves.

And, of course, Cardiff students will turn up in their best attire for the event.

The timing puts Fight Night firmly in the December stretch of uni life, when deadlines are building up and attempts to arrange one last night out before the Christmas break become increasingly ambitious.

For those attending, Monday 7th December offers a break from the library routine – although the following morning’s workload is unlikely to be quite as forgiving.

So, get your black tie – or gloves – at the ready, we’ll see you there!

Stay tuned for more Fight Night content from The Cardiff Tab.

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Featured images via @ukfightnight