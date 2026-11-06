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Firework control zones to continue until 8th November

City council named fourteen areas to curb use of fireworks after distressing firework incidents in previous years

Seamus Clegg | News

The city of Edinburgh council has named fourteen areas of the city where the use of fireworks will be restricted until November 8th. 

This comes after concerns of disruption were raised by some members of the community.

In 2023, crash in Niddrie injured 67 police officers during “clashes with gangs”, according to The Scotsman. 2024 saw similar disorder, prompting a crackdown on firework related risks.

Additionally, the death of a baby red panda at The Edinburgh Zoo in 2024 from stress caused by fireworks on Bonfire Night, resulted in animal welfare charities and campaigners calling for more restrictions. 

In 2025, Edinburgh became one of the first cities in Scotland to introduce legal restrictions on fireworks.

Last year’s implementation showed promise, resulting in its continuation this year. 

Firework Control Zones (FCZs) have been put in place between Friday, 30th October and Sunday, 8th November.

FCZs limit the use of fireworks during this period to the hours between 6pm and 11pm, with an exemption for yesterday’s Bonfire Night, where the restriction was extended to midnight. 

 The council issues the FCZs if areas display the following:

  • misuse of fireworks
  • impact on vulnerable groups
  • environmental protection and animal welfare

Some of the areas affected include: Balerno, Calton Hill, Corstorphine, Seafield, and Niddrie.

If residents fail to adhere to the restrictions, they could face up to £5000 in fines or a six-month custodial sentence.

Police officers also have the authority to tell two or more people to disperse if they believe they are causing disrupt.

The City of Edinburgh Council and Police Scotland curbed the number of retailers who sold fireworks from 33 in 2024, down to only two last year.

Despite the restrictions, community firework displays continued across the city to celebrate yesterday’s Bonfire Night, including at King George V Park.

Sihk Gurudwara will celebrate the Sikh Festival of Lights on Sunday, 8th November with a short firework display. 

Seamus Clegg | News
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