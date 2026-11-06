New agreement to create cricket partnership between York and Bengaluru

The University of York and Garden City University have signed an agreement to create exchange programmes for students through the game of cricket

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Garden City University (GCU) and the University of York plan to work together to create cultural and educational exchange programmes for young people and students in Yorkshire and Bengaluru through cricket.

They have signed a Statement of Intent at GCU’s new cricket stadium in Karnataka. This was overseen by the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith.

Under the statement of intent, the universities will explore matches and trips for university, college and community teams travelling between North Yorkshire and Bengaluru. Training programmes and student exchanges will be considered under the new partnership, as well as opportunities for coaching young people from York and North Yorkshire in India.

The cricket partnership

via LinkedIn @UniversityofYork

Yorkshire has a strong reputation for its cricketing heritage, and Bengaluru is recognised as one of India’s major cricketing hubs. The two institutions plan to use their shared enthusiasm for the sport to build closer links between communities, education institutions, and local cricket clubs.

The partnership will draw on expertise from the University of York alongside GCU’s education programmes and new stadium complex in the state.

It is hoped that the initiative will offer young athletes and students practical experience in event operations and sports science. It also aims to strengthen cultural ties between Yorkshire and Bengaluru.

‘Cricket is more than a game’

via LinkedIn @UniversityofYork

Additionally, programmes welcoming Indian cricket teams, students, and visitors to York and North Yorkshire forms part of the plans

The University of York published on their website that David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “Cricket is more than a game in India; it is deeply ingrained within its society. Yorkshire is known for its connections with cricket, from signing a nineteen-year-old Sachin Tedulkar in 1992 to the hundreds of clubs that provide opportunities for boys and girls to play every summer.

Seeing the investment that Garden City University has made in supporting young people intro cricket was inspiring and I hope that this agreement provides positive experiences for those studying in York and Bengaluru.”

Featured Image via LinkedIn @UniversityofYork