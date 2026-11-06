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Natalee Holloway: What happened to brothers Satish and Deepak Kalpoe after their arrest

There have been further lawsuits

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Netflix documentary series Taken: Natalee Holloway tells the story of the 18-year-old student’s disappearance. During the episodes, we’re informed that two brothers named Satish and Deepak Kalpoe were arrested in relation to what happened, but later released.

Natalee Holloway travelled to Aruba with 124 other students as part of a graduation trip, in May 2005. She vanished on the final day of the trip. The last time she ever seen, Natalee was in a grey Honda with a group of local young men, including a then 17-year-old Joran van der Sloot.

In June 2005, van der Sloot and Deepak and Satish Kalpoe were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder. By September 2005, all three were released without charges. Joran, Deepak and Satish were arrested on other occasions following Natalee’s disappearance, but again let go without charge.

During the new documentary, a title card appeared on screen to say that Netflix had reached out to the brothers to take part in an interview, but they turned this down. So what happened to them? 

Deepak and Satish Kalpoe with Joran van der Sloot in Natalee Holloway documentary

via Netflix

Where are brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe now? 

At the time of Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, Deepak and Satish Kalpoe were living in Aruba with their mother, Nadira Ramirez. They had been in the car when Natalee Holloway was last seen.

In October 2005, a news report claimed Deepak had made crude remarks about Natalee Holloway, during a secret recording. The brothers then sued the Dr Phil show, claiming that the recording had been altered and made to look as though they had something to do with what happened to her. 

In 2007, Natalee Holloway’s parents sued the brothers, claiming they caused fatal injuries to their daughter. Beth Holloway alleged they had intentionally, negligently, and wantonly caused Natalee’s fatal injuries. The brothers denied this, and said the lawsuit against them should be dismissed.

In 2015, it was reported that the lawsuit the brothers filed against the Dr Phil show had been tossed out. It also appears no further action was taken in the lawsuit against them, too. 

Deepak and Satish Kalpoe with Joran van der Sloot in Natalee Holloway documentary

via Netflix

Deepak and Satish Kalpoe were never convicted of anything in relation to Natalee’s disappearance. They have remained out of the public eye ever since what happened. 

As he left prison after being freed, Deepak had no comment when asked how it felt to be free. They said they gave Natalee Holloway a lift on the night she was last seen, but denied any wrongdoing. 

Taken: Natalee Holloway is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Natalee Holloway Netflix True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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