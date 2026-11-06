How many siblings Natalee Holloway has and what they’re doing now, two decades on

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Netflix’s new true crime documentary Taken: Natalee Holloway doesn’t mention whether the missing woman had any siblings, so here’s a look at her family life.

The three-part docuseries delves into the story of 18‑year‑old Natalee, who disappeared while on a high school graduation trip to Aruba on 30th May, 2005. Dutchman Joran van der Sloot confessed to her murder in 2023, but hasn’t been convicted due to Aruba’s laws.

Natalee Holloway has three siblings in total

Natalee has one full brother, Matthew (Matt) Holloway, who was the only other child born to Beth and Dave Holloway. He was 16 when Natalee disappeared in 2005, and is now 37.

She also has two half-sisters from her dad’s side. He married a woman called Robin after divorcing Natalee’s mother and went on to have two daughters, Brooke and Kaitlyn.

Brooke, 28, was seven years old when her half-sister disappeared in Aruba, while Kaitlyn, 23, was only two years old.

Her brother was a big part of the search

Natalie’s half-sisters were too young to remember her disappearance, but her brother Matthew remembers the days after she went missing very well.

“I remember my dad jumping down into a landfill and just physically ripping open trash bags. Moving large appliances, picking up stuff with his bare hands, and just searching for Natalee’s body. Dad was in that 100 per cent, and seeing that was really powerful,” he said in Peacock’s documentary Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot”.

Here’s where Natalee Holloway’s siblings are now

Natalee’s siblings keep their lives quite private, but we do know that Matt Holloway is a pilot and has two children of his own.