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Durham Honorary Graduate elected to the International Court of Justice

Old law school professor Depo Akande has been elected as a judge to the UN’s International Court of Justice

Charlotte Wright | News

Professor Dapo Akande, a Durham honorary graduate and former law school lecturer, has been elected as one of 15 judges to serve a nine-year term at the International Court of Justice.

Biography

Dapo Akande initially trained as a lawyer in Nigeria before gaining thirty years of experience as a legal scholar and practitioner. He is currently a Fellow at All Souls College, University of Oxford, where he is Chichele Professor of Public International Law. He is also an elected member of the United Nations International Law Commission and serves as a barrister at Essex Court Chambers. 

Akande has further worked in various other international positions and for many organisations on top of his scholarly work. This includes advising the UN and Africa Union, acting as a counsel on international tribunals, and acting as an adviser in national proceedings in England, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. He has also done so within the UK Supreme Court.

In July 2025, Durham University awarded Dapo with an honorary degree for his work within the Durham Law School, lecturing there from 2000 to 2004. His paternal grandfather was also given his qualifications from Durham University.

International Court of Justice

Dapo said: “I am deeply honoured to be elected to the International Court of Justice. I am incredibly grateful to all the states that have put their faith in me. I pledge to serve with independence and to deciding cases on the basis of a faithful and impartial application of the law. I look forward to contributing to the ICJ’s vital work in helping to resolve disputes by peaceful means, alongside the other colleagues elected today.”

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is one of the UN’s highest court. It works to uphold international rule of law, create peaceful solutions between states, and create a neutral ground to settle conflicts. A third of the judges are elected every three years with votes from the UN General Assembly and the Security Council. Each judge is a national of a state. A state cannot be represented more than once in the court’s composition.

In 2017, Christopher Greenwood lost his seat on the ICJ, meaning that Dapo is the first British judge on the court since Greenwood’s loss. The UK’s Lord Chancellor, Alex Norris, also campaigned for Dapo’s election to the court. He stated: “[h]e would make a formidable contribution to its work.” This election hence has significance for the UK’s position on the global stage. This comes alongside recognising the success and achievements of the staff at Durham University.

Professor Shaun Pattinson, a medical law and ethics professor in the Durham Law School, has also praised Dapo’s achievement. “Dapo Akande has made exceptional contributions to international law” he said. “It is fair to say his influence and professional achievements have been considerably more extensive. He is a world-class scholar and has acted as counsel, adviser and expert in cases before leading international courts and tribunals and the UK Supreme Court.”

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Featured image: @officialbenkalu on Instagram

Charlotte Wright | News
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