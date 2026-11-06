The Tab

Forget the clubs, Manchester’s The Read Room is making bookish nights out cool again

Swapping sticky dancefloors for books and bubbles

Freya Leggatt | Opinion

With more young people looking for ways to socialise beyond the usual bars and clubs, the traditional night out could be taking a more literary turn. 

The Manchester Tab sat down with the founders of The Read Room, Kya and Sofia, to find out how they’re putting a fresh spin on the traditional book club. Combining a love of reading, live author events and a night out in a chic way. 

Instead of shouting over blaring music or spending the evening on a sticky dancefloor, guests can enjoy conversations about literature and meet like-minded people with a cheeky glass of fizz. 

Created by best friends Kya and Sofia, The Read Room was born out of their love of books and realisation that their favourite hobby didn’t have to be enjoyed in solitude.

The pair found themselves struggling to get through a night out without mentioning the latest book they were reading. So they decided to blend the two together:

“It’s no secret to anyone that has been to our events that we encourage a bit of a drink and sort of let loose a little bit.”

Launched in 2025, The Read Room brings together the atmosphere of a social event with the intimacy of a traditional book club. The aim is to make literature feel less like homework and more like a date in the diary to look forward to. 

And it seems the idea is already bringing people together. Kya said: “people have made friends for life here, it’s just been lovely to see.”


Before launching the idea, Kya and Sofia visited a book club themselves, hoping to indulge in some much-needed book gossip. Instead, they were met with what they described as a “library with harsh strip lighting” and too many nerves to contribute to the group.  

The experience left them feeling that something was missing from the literary events scene. They wanted a space that felt less intimidating and more like a night out without friends. 

Sofia summed up their vision: “Let’s host in dimly lit bars, let’s have a glass of champagne, let’s get into it with each other.”

The pair are passionate about keeping their events “affordable and intimate”, making reading and socialising accessible to those who might not otherwise attend a book club. 

Is this part of a wider shift in how young people want to spend their evenings? With bougie book clubs offering an alternative to the usual bars and clubs, the concept could tap into a desire for more meaningful connections without sacrificing the drinks, music and atmosphere. 

Whether you’re a dedicated bookworm or someone who hasn’t picked up a book in months, The Read Room offers a fresh take on meeting new people. Could the next night out be the one where the most important thing you bring home isn’t a hangover, but a book?

Freya Leggatt | Opinion
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