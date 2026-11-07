For Lancs students: Here’s three events in Morecambe to finish off first term

4 hours ago

As autumn comes to an end and the cold winter approaches, it’s tempting to spend your free time bed-rotting inside. However, it’s worth remembering there’s still lot’s of fun entertainment worth venturing out for right on our doorstep.

Morecambe is only a bus ride from Lancaster University, so when you find yourself bored and looking for entertainment, check out some of these events happening not too far away.

Avoid falling into a seasonal depression by seeing these incredible groups coming to the North West.

Morecambe Comedy Festival

This year’s festival will see the brilliant Steve Royle as the iconic Eric Morecambe. He will perform on Saturday 21st November, accompanied by Brennan Reece and Daliso Chaponda.

Brennan Reece has been described as “a teenage Alan Bennett” with a quick wit. He has won the English Comedian Of The Year award as well as been nominated for Edinburgh Best Newcomer.

Also watch out for the famous Daliso Chaponda, who has been featured on Have I Got News For You and QI as well as his own show Citizen Of Nowhere on BBC Radio 4.

Following this, on Saturday 28th November, the Winter Gardens are hosting British Comedy stars Ed Bye and Paul Jackson. Bye and Jackson are famous for being behind the works of Bottom, Red Dwarf, The Young Ones and The Two Ronnies. This event will hold screenings and conversations around the iconic work of these two men.

Morecambe Promenade Concert Orchestra

This incredible music group is performing in Morecambe following its 20th anniversary on Sunday 22nd November.

Attracting over 17,000 people since their establishment in 2007, the Morecambe Promenade Concert Orchestra will pay homage to the 100 Best Tunes from the BBC Home Service programme.

Incredibly, the orchestra’s original founder Howard Rogerson will be conducting the entire experience. He will be accompanied by musicians largely from the Kendal, Lancaster and Morecambe area. Famous names joining the group on stage are soprano Rowena Thompson and baritone John Tattersall, who have both established incredible careers in the music industry.

Folk Ceilidh at More Music Morecambe

Image via YouTube

Finally, we have the 15-year-old folk group Folk O’Lune, who are coming to Morecambe on Friday 20th November. They will perform alongside the Chorley Cakes, whose music draws from the traditions and culture of the British Isles. Joining them is the Lancaster Youth Folk Ensemble, who continuously encourage younger people to get involved with local music styles.

With a focus specifically on music from Lancashire, people of all ages are encouraged to come along and listen to the music inspired by the wonderful city of Lancaster.

Taking place at More Music venue, get ready for a toe-tapping dance workout.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.