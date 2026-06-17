All the Exeter venues where you can watch England in the World Cup

4 hours ago

The World Cup fever is upon us, and the spirit is in the air. But watching alone at home can get stale, and let’s be honest – it just isn’t the same on a phone or laptop.

So if you’re looking for places to go out with friends and grab a bite while enjoying a good game, here’s a list of Exeter venues to check out during this World Cup.

1. The Turks Head

If good ambience and freshly brewed drinks is what you’re looking for then The Turk’s Head is for you. With eight big screens across two stories, it’s an ultimate sports pub showing all major fixtures.

One of Exeter’s few micro-breweries, every beer here is crafted to impress you. As one the oldest pubs in the region, the atmosphere is perfect for a good ‘ol game. So go on and grab a cold beer to settle in for a game at The Turks Head. Bonus – it is dog-friendly, so you can bring the whole family.

2. Allstars Sports Bar

For sports and game buffs, the Allstars Sports Bar is the ultimate sports experience. With large projected HD screens, and over 40 large wall-mounted TV’s you simply cannot miss a good game here. Normally, you can request your choice of broadcast but the World Cup fixtures are sure to play regardless.

Bonus – if you’re playing at one of their 25 tables, you can request the channel of your choice on the nearest set. It serves both hot and cold food. There’s also a dedicated smoking area and lots of other entertainment like snookers, boxing machines, poker machines and more.

3. Samuel Jones

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Located by the Quay, Samuel Jones is the perfect place to unwind and watch a game. A dog-friendly, picturesque venue with lots of delicious food and drinks to pair with good football.

It has vegan and vegetarian options, beautiful views of the river and a terrace. It’s suitable for those who want out of dimly lit places and prefer something a bit more airy.

4. Monkey Suit

Under new ownership, the Monkey Suit @ One Six One has rebranded as a music hub. However, it is hosting all fixtures, including the overnight ones, on its 120″ screen.

So if you’re looking for a place for those late night games, this could be the winner. Especially if you’re looking for something spacious by the Exeter city centre with good bites and offers on drinks.

5. The Duke of York

How can this list not feature a staple of Exeter city, The Duke of York, which seems more like a landmark than a usual pub (at least for those of us who frequent that way to streatham campus).

Not only are they showing World Cup games, they are not accepting pre-bookings! That means you can walk-in to simply grab a drink and watch the games without the hassle of prior bookings.

It’s first come, first serve unlike most places who are booked out days ahead of games. That alone puts this pub high on my list, not to mention the electric football atmosphere, great food and drinks.

6. Black Horse

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Reasonable prices and lots of TVs right in between the city and streatham campus, the Black Horse is a perfect option for students both on and off-campus. It features both indoor and outdoors areas, lovely staff and big screens in typical pub atmosphere ready for some cheers.

It has also released a new line-up of drinks so you can try a new one every game if you like to keep it interesting.

7. The Clifton Inn

For those staying closer to the St. Luke’s Campus, The Clifton Inn is a good idea to visit for a game. It’s cosy, warm and much closer than other popular places by the main city centre.

It also features a bakery for those who are not into drinking but want a fresh treat to pair with the game. Definitely a unique place to try this World Cup season.

8. Ludo

Ludo is a sports bar featuring brilliant atmosphere, great food, cheers and a whole lot of fun. It opened in 2024 and have since become a popular hangout for sports fans which isn’t surprising considering their many screens and a solid location at the heart of the city centre.

It is pet-friendly with indoor/outdoor lounging and will be streaming all the World Cup fixtures on its HD screens so you can support your team in style with them.

9. City Gate

The City Gate Pub will be showcasing all of England’s World Cup games in their traditional pub ambience while serving some great food.

Located on North St, it’s a great place to unwind in the middle of town. It serves seasonal dishes and British pub classics you can enjoy along with the match. It can be a little pricey for students but the experience is worth it and a perfect place to visit with family.

10. Double Locks

Don’t wanna be holed up in a room? Double Locks boasts outdoor screens looking right over the Exeter canal. This spot is perfect if you prefer to be out in the breeze or enjoy outdoor screenings.

It also has multiple big screens across the whole pub so you can still enjoy the crowds inside. Plus, it has cold pints and a buzzing atmosphere to go with the games.

If you didn’t have ideas to go out before, now you know. Go catch the England vs Croatia game today at your favourite of these places and remember to book ahead of time (especially if you’re in a large group).

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