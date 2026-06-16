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Daredevil who performed with Madonna dies in awful tandem BASE jumping accident

A 50-year-old man also died

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Andy Lewis, an adrenaline junkie who performed with Madonna at the Super Bowl, has died in a BASE jumping accident that killed two.

In 2012, Andy was one of several daredevils who performed alongside Madonna at her Super Bowl halftime show. He did tricks and jumps on a trampoline as the icon was singing. Outside of that, he’s best known for competing in niche sports like slacklining, tricklining, BASE jumping, aerial acrobatics, and skydiving.

Andy Lewis had always acknowledged the dangers of his sport, telling documentary filmmaker Ella Warnick last year: “It’s weird to think about how many people are dead, because it’s like a normal thing.”

Tannen Maury/EPA/Shutterstock

Credit: Tannen Maury/EPA/Shutterstock

Andy Lewis and another man died BASE jumping

BASE jumping is a little-known extreme sport in which daredevils jump from fixed objects such as skyscrapers, bridges, or cliff edges. They then use a parachute to glide to the ground, but it’s notoriously dangerous – there have been over 500 confirmed deaths.

Over the weekend, Andy Lewis and a currently unidentified man were BASE jumping at Mineral Bottom, a remote desert area near the Utah-Colorado state line. After emergency responders were called to the scene of the accident, Sheriff’s Lt Al Cymbaluk confirmed that Andy and the 50-year-old man had died.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident,” authorities confirmed.

Andy’s company, Moab Swingers, also shared a statement on Instagram: “I’m heartbroken to say this, but one of our owners @sketchyandylewis passed away BASE jumping yesterday. We will continue to operate, we just need a couple days. Jimmy.”

Two days before the accident, Andy had posted excitedly about a stunt. His comment section has since turned into a memorial of sorts.

“Rip, brother,” one person wrote, as another said, “Andy, thank you for always being a positive beacon of light in our community. Rest in peace.”

More details are expected to follow.

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Featured image credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock and Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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