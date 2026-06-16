Bunnie Xo shares cryptic response as Jelly Roll files for divorce after 10 years together

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Hours before it was announced that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage, Bunnie Xo seemingly responded to the split with a series of cryptic posts.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the American rapper and singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from his wife on 18th May in Tennessee. He reportedly listed the date they separated as 9th May and put “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their marriage breakdown.

Sources told TMZ it was a mutual decision made by the two of them and a private family matter, but the model and podcast host has alrady been indirectly talking about it on her Instagram.

On Monday, hours before the news dropped, Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, shared a video of herself lip-syncing along to Nickelback’s track How You Remind Me. The lyrics about heartbreak seemed to relate to her divorce as she mouthed: “It’s not like you to say ‘Sorry’ / I was waiting on a different story. This time, I’m mistaken / For handing you a heart worth breaking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunnie Xo. (@xomgitsbunnie)

Then, she posted a photo of herself wearing pink lingerie at a recent photoshoot on her story and captioned the post: “She’s getting her sparkle back.” The song in the background is Help I’m Alive by Metric, seemingly suggesting she finally feels like herself again after divorcing the country singer.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015 and got married in 2016. She was a sex worker at the time, but quit the industry in 2023 and is now best known for hosting the Dumb Blonde Podcast.

The divorce comes just three months after she released her memoir, titled Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, where she spoke about her loving relationship with the rapper.

“J wasn’t the man he is today back in 2015,” she wrote. “When we met, and a year later, he was still bouncing couch to couch and living in his brown van, Bertha.” She said she fell for DeFord despite the van being littered with “condoms, crumbs and trash,” adding: “Dirty van and all, our connection felt spiritual.”

They also walked the 2026 Grammys red carpet together in February and looked very loved up, so the divorce news has come as a shock to everyone.