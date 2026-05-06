I’m confined on the hantavirus ship where three people died; here’s what it’s like onboard

‘All we want right now is to feel safe’

4 seconds ago

Three people have died following a hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, with South African authorities also confirming that two former passengers had been diagnosed with the Andes variant.

News of the ship, which is anchored in Cape Verde, emerged earlier this week, with the World Health Organisation investigating, it confirmed. Three people have died, and seven were taken ill. There is no known cure for the virus, but scientists have stressed that hantavirus is NOT a major global threat.

Nearly 150 passengers have been confined to their cabins for their own protection, with US influencer Jake Rosmarin sharing updates on Instagram.

Passengers on the hantavirus are people, the influencer pointed out

In a moment that racked up over 40 million views on TikTok, a teary-eyed Jake Rosmarin said it’s “very real for all of us here.”

Holding back tears, he explained: “We’re not just a story, we’re not just headlines. We’re people with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home. There’s a lot of uncertainty and that’s the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity and to get home.

“So if you are seeing coverage about this, just remember there are real people behind it and this isn’t something happening far away. It is happening to us right now. I’ll share more when I can but for now I ask for your kindness and understanding.”

Jake has continued to post updates on Instagram, telling his followers on Tuesday: “I’m feeling well, getting some fresh air, and continuing to be well fed and taken care of by the crew onboard.”

Also on Tuesday, Jake shared a post about the “sun rising again” as he updated his followers on what it’s like on the MV Hondius right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Rosmarin | Travel | Boston (@jakerosmarin)

He said: “Right now, the priority is making sure those who are sick receive the care they need, as well as getting to a place where we can safely disembark and access medical support. Everyone onboard is doing okay, and the focus continues to be on keeping everyone safe and informed

“I also want to recognize that Oceanwide Expeditions and the entire crew have been handling a very difficult situation with care, and I’m really grateful for everything they’re doing. There’s still some uncertainty, but it’s reassuring to know there is a plan in place, and I hope to be able to share more updates soon.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support, it truly means more than I can put into words. For now, just taking things one step at a time, we will be okay.”

As of this morning, three people have been evacuated from the ship and taken to the Netherlands for treatment. It’s believed they have hantavirus.

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Featured image credit: Jake Rosmarin