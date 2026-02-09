Father of girl found dead stuffed under cruise ship bed speaks out as stepbrother is in court

5 hours ago

The father of a teenage girl who was found dead on a Carnival cruise ship has spoken out, as her stepbrother has been charged in the case. Anna Kepner died last year, and her body was found stuffed under the bed of her cabin on the ship.

18-year-old cheerleader Anna died of “mechanical asphyxiation” whilst on the family holiday through the Caribbean, and her death was later ruled as a homicide. Her 16-year-old stepbrother was then named as an alleged suspect.

Anna, from Titusville in Florida, had been on a six-day Caribbean trip with her dad, step mum, grandparents and siblings when she suddenly fell ill during dinner on November 6th. She then reportedly told relatives she was heading back to the cabin.

By the next morning, she hadn’t shown up for breakfast, causing a frantic search across the 4,700-passenger ship. Anna was discovered later that morning, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets, pushed underneath a bed.

Now, Anna’s father Chris Kepner has spoken out, and confirmed Anna’s stepbrother has been detained and charged in connection with the case, but it’s unclear on what charges. The stepbrother was pictured arriving at court last week.

According to Click Orlando, Chris admitted he was “p*ssed off” that Anna’s stepbrother had been released on bail. In a previous statement, Chris Kepner added: “I can’t say he is responsible – but I can’t rule it out. I want him to face the consequences.” He said he was “unable to confirm or deny” the charges his stepson is facing.

According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line obtained by People, when Anna was first discovered, the death was being treated as “mysterious”.

In a more detailed statement, Chris and his wife Shauntel – the suspect’s biological mother and stepmother of Anna – said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice for their dedication, professionalism, and thoroughness in the investigation into the murder of our daughter.

“The loss of our daughter is a pain that will never fully heal. She was taken from us in a violent and senseless way, and our family has been permanently changed. Our grief is overwhelming, and her absence is felt in every part of our lives. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and no words can fully express the depth of our loss.

“We believe in accountability and in the importance of justice being carried out. Our daughter deserves justice, and her life deserves to be honored through a full and fair legal process. We are grateful to the investigators and prosecutors who have worked to uncover the truth and to ensure that this crime is treated with the seriousness it warrants.”

Anna’s family told ABC News she’ll be remembered as “a happy, bubbly, straight-A student with a bright future ahead”. They added: “When she walked into a room, she would light it up. If you were sad, she’d make you laugh.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.