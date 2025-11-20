The Tab

Close family member labelled as a suspect in cheerleader’s horrifying cruise-ship death

More shocking details have been revealed

Hebe Hancock | News

The death of a Florida teen on a Carnival cruise ship earlier this month is being investigated as a possible homicide, and her 16-year-old stepbrother has allegedly been identified as a suspect, according to newly filed court documents.

Federal agents are now looking into the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was discovered in her cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on the 7th November, while on holiday with her family.

According to two sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, it was a cabin maid who allegedly found the teen. They claim Anna was discovered just after 11.30am on the 7th November, wrapped in a blanket, covered with life jackets and pushed underneath a bed.

Her cause and manner of death remain pending with the Miami-Dade medical examiner, though the office confirmed her time of death as 11.17 am.

@fl.anna18 Real. #wonderingeyes #blue #viral #comment #fyp ♬ original sound – Amanda Simmons

Carnival returned to port the next day as scheduled, and said it is cooperating with the FBI’s Miami office. The cruise line added this week that there is “no related threat to safety aboard” the ship’s current sailing.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

According to court documents obtained by The Tab, the development about a suspect comes from an unrelated custody dispute involving Anna’s stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, and her ex-husband. In a report filed Monday, Hudson asked to pause testimony, saying “the 16-year-old child is now a suspect in the death of the step child during a cruise”.

A second filing the next day identified Hudson’s teenage son, referred to only by initials due to his age, as a suspect. The document also states that “the 16-year-old is child is residing with a third party”.

Court records show the custody battle includes allegations of domestic and physical abuse from both parents. Hudson accused her ex of abusing their two youngest children, including the teen now under investigation. Her ex, meanwhile, blamed their son’s current legal troubles on Hudson’s decision to keep him away from his father.

@fl.anna18 The way he says yes ma’am😍 #fyp #viral #happy #leavemealone ♬ Slow Drawl – Jenna Paulette

Jorge Colina, a former Miami police chief, told NBC News that investigators are going through the ship’s extensive CCTV system to reconstruct a timeline.

Anna, a cheerleader and high-school senior from Florida, was remembered as bubbly, loyal and fiercely herself. Her obituary described her as someone who dreamed of becoming a University of Georgia cheerleader before joining the US navy and becoming a K9 officer.

“She loved the sun, the water… anything that let her soak in the light she so easily radiated to others,” her family wrote. They also recalled her unfiltered charm and habit of sending random “I love you” messages.

The FBI has released no new information, and no one has been formally charged. The investigation remains active.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@fl.anna18

More on: Cruise News True crime
Hebe Hancock | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Grim details emerge after 18-year-old girl is found dead on cruise ‘stuffed under bed’

FBI investigates as 18-year-old dies suddenly on cruise ship in ‘mysterious’ incident

Secret codes Disney employees

From Code V to Alpha Unit: The secret codes Disney employees use to handle messes and emergencies

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming