Apex director reveals funny backstory for how *that* song ended up in the film

‘Not everyone was of that mind in the beginning’

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Though the soundtrack as a whole is pretty stellar, one song in particular has gone viral after being included in the new Netflix film, Apex.

Starring Taron Egerton and Charlize Theron, Apex is about a deranged killer hunting down an adrenaline junkie in the forest. Though not exactly a slam dunk when it comes to reviews, the soundtrack is another thing entirely.

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Это момент из нового триллера от Netflix – Apex / Вершина

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Тэрон Элжертон невероятный

Как теперь слушать Go – The Chemical Brothers без этого звука?! pic.twitter.com/G0yoVtFneZ — Матерь горящих жёп (@leni_kotik) May 6, 2026

The entire score was composed by Högni Egilsson, an Icelandic musician who earlier worked with director Baltasar Kormákur on Katla, Touch, and King & Conqueror. Songs also featured in the film include: Boogie Street by Leonard Cohen, Revolution by Dennis Brown, Walk by Pantera, and Nasty Boy by Trabant. That last one, which played during Taron’s naked swinging scene, was the director’s favorite.

However, the song from Apex that’s got everyone talking is Go by The Chemical Brothers. It’s what Taron’s character employs to start the hunt, and he had a hand in it being included in the film.

Anyone else listening to "Go" by The Chemical Brothers on repeat because of that scene in Apex on Netflix? — Claire Hannah (@Claire_journo) April 28, 2026

Apex using The Chemical Brothers’ Go was Taron’s idea

In an interview with Decider , Apex director Baltasar Kormákur revealed that it was Taron Egerton’s idea to include Go by The Chemical Brothers. At first, that scene had no music at all, just an ominous: “Ten minutes, and I’ll come after you.”

He explained: “Originally in the script, [the line was] ‘Ten minutes, and I’ll come after you.’ We came up with this idea that he was going to put on a song, and when the song is over [he comes after her].

“Then came all kinds of ideas for songs. I didn’t want a disco song or something like that. Taron brought this song by the Chemical Brothers, and I was like, ‘That’s perfect.'”

Though Baltasar was keen, not everyone was convinced.

“Not everyone was of that mind in the beginning. There was a lot of, ‘Oh no, no, no, it’s not the right song.’ I said, we’re doing this, and then we can do another version if we feel like it’s that doesn’t work—try another song. Then Taron did [the scene] and the whole crew and everyone involved was like, ‘That’s it’s perfect.’ They could see it like it worked,” he added.

They definitely made the right choice.

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Featured image credit: Netflix