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Here are eight things you need to do before graduating from King’s College London

Are you even studying at King’s if you’ve never been to the Great Hall?

Kari Yip | Guides, News
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Graduation season is fast approaching. While you’re striving to get the best grades in your assessments, it’s easy to neglect certain things that you may regret later. Whether you’re an undergraduate or postgraduate, here are eight things that you have to do before you leave King’s.

So, keep reading to see the most important side quests around King’s you should definitely complete before you graduate.

Visit all the King’s campuses

Are you a STEM student based on Guy’s or Denmark Hill? A few of my friends told me that they have never been to the Great Hall, as their lectures and seminars are not held at Strand. Do you know that the King’s Chapel is right above the Great Hall? Tiptoe into the chapel during the day to listen to the talented organ scholar practising. You’ll hear a wide range of music from Bach to Franck Chorales.

Guy’s campus is next to the Shard and London Bridge station and there is a Science Gallery upon entering the Guy’s main gate. If you visit Denmark Hill, make sure to check out their community garden. The one at Guy’s is currently on a hiatus, so it’s a perfect excuse for you to travel to Denmark Hill if you’re a houseplant collector.

Be part of the committee in your societies

If you’re not in your final year, why not join the committee of a society? I’m currently the Communications Secretary and Social Media Officer of three societies for 2026-27, such as the KCL Jazz Society, which I have been part of the Jazz Orchestra ensemble.

These societies are a perfect way to meet new people from different courses.

Bird’s eye scenery from the Strand

Walk upstairs to level six of King’s building and find your way to the Strand building. There is a bridge with floor-to-ceiling windows joining the King’s and Strand building.

It offers a fantastic landscape overlooking the London Eye, Big Ben and the square of Somerset House making it perfect for your Instagram story.

Visit the Courtauld Gallery for free

King’s students get free entry to the Courtauld Gallery. You can find many interesting paintings there, including Peach Trees in Blossom by Vincent van Gogh. Apart from WatchHouse, there are a few more cafés within Somerset House, or SOHO coffee on The Strand which has pistachio croissants with a 10 per cent student discount, making it the perfect sweet treat in between lectures and seminars.

Libraries

Going to a library might be a cliché, but The Maughan Library is so grand that sitting in the round reading room is cosy and cool. It’s also just a 10 minute walk from Strand campus, so you can get your steps in before locking in.

If you’ve already spent countless study sessions and late nights in The Maughan then why not walk 30 minutes from Strand to the Senate House Library to lock in there. As a King’s student, you can register for a free membership with your university email address on their website and pick up your library card on site.

Volunteer and help the community

King’s Volunteering is a helpful website for you to find volunteering work. Find yourself something meaningful to do and log your hours on the portal. I’m now a Cantonese speaking practice buddy at the King’s Language Resources Centre as well as a sales assistant at a charity shop.

Both of these opportunities wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteering scheme at King’s. So, why not take up some volunteering work and build up your CV?

King’s Talent Bank

If you’re looking for a job, why not register at King’s Talent Bank and apply for a variety of temporary roles?

The talent bank connects students, alumni, and temporary workers with flexible short-term job opportunities at King’s College London. It offers a range of roles lasting from a few hours to several weeks, with pay at around £14.88 per hour, aligned to KCL rates and weekly payments.

Free KCLSU events

There are a variety of inclusive and fun events at the Students’ Union. From the one world food fair to the arts fair, you can expect to try different cuisines and do some sketching.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Kari Yip | Guides, News
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